SMOOTH HEIST: Ontario men caught stealing $1000 worth of butter

Three Brampton men, aged 49, 29 and 25, have been caught stealing $1,000 worth of butter from a grocery store in the south end of Guelph, Ont..They were arrested and charged with theft under $5,000. One man faces further charges for giving police a false name, per CTV Kitchener. One of them faces an additional charge for obstructing a police officer by giving a false name. “They have had their holiday baking plans interrupted,” police said in a press release afterwards, having responded to a call at about 4 p.m. local time Christmas Eve of three men entangled in a butter heist. When police arrived on-scene, they saw two men leave the store with a case of butter in a cart. They swiftly got in a car and drove away, while a third man was still at the grocery store. Police found the two men in the vehicle at another grocery store parking lot nearby and arrested them. Meanwhile, a witness at the first store told police they saw the third man duck out of the store and ditch a cart outside, per CTV.Police located the cart and found more stolen butter — adding up to a total of 144 bricks of butter and 17 containers of ghee recovered from the attempted theft. The three men have been released and will face future court dates.