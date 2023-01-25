Saskatoon is considering removing its ban on snakes such as boas and pythons as “house pets.”
But several animal rights groups are asking Saskatoon to leave the animal control bylaw as is.
Animal Justice lawyer Kaitlyn Mitchell said the city has no reason to change the bylaw.
“The report mentions individuals expressed an interest in keeping these animals in their homes, but it completely ignores the very real risks that the amendments pose both for animals and for human health,” said Mitchell.
“Though pythons and boas are fascinating animals, they are not well-suited to life in private homes. These species have evolved over millions of years for life in their native habitats. They are highly intelligent animals who suffer when kept in aquariums and plastic containers, which do not satisfy their biological and behavioural needs.”
On behalf of Animal Justice Canada, World Animal Protection, and Zoocheck, Mitchell submitted a letter outlining Saskatoon citizens' concerns about exotic snakes living in “private homes.”
There are health dangers from snakes, especially bacterial infections in children under five.
“In light of zoonotic disease risks, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Public Health Agency of Canada recommend that households with children under five, in particular, should not have pet snakes,” said Mitchell.
“Saskatoon City Council heard from a small but vocal group of residents who want to keep pythons and boas as pets, but those individuals are not representative of all Saskatoon residents.”
Mitchell said that snakes are not suitable as pets in private homes.
“Unfortunately, the boas and pythons Saskatoon is considering allowing in the city are not well-suited to life as pets,” said Mitchell.
“I want to be clear: animals will suffer if these amendments are approved.”
The city started reviewing its animal bylaws in 2021 and created the Animal Services Working Group for public feedback.
“The amendments are designed to align with provincial regulations for allowed species, promote public safety, improve upon existing enforcement mechanisms, clarify and update certain ambiguous provisions, all for the benefit of the general public and the courts,” said the city.
The city is updating its animal bylaws after the provincial government updated its captive wildlife allowed species list.
“The province engaged with an expert panel and stakeholder groups on revisions to The Captive Wildlife Regulations, 2021, in order to modernize various aspects of the legislation, including the list of species that can be held without licensing and the licensing requirements for people or facilities to hold restricted wildlife in captivity,” said the city.
The city received requests from people to change the regulations to allow exotic snakes. But, some residents, such as Jill White, are concerned about snakes as house pets.
“These animals suffer tremendously in confined spaces both physically and psychologically. Many die in transport or in their first year of becoming a pet,” said White in a letter to the city.
“They are not here for our exploitation or entertainment. Do the right thing, the compassionate thing and vote no on this amendment.”
