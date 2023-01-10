National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden said the Central Intelligence Agency helped co-ordinate pro-democracy protests around the world.
“Or, you know, because I actually worked for the CIA and know exactly what they do,” said Snowden in a Monday tweet.
“Or maybe I just opened a book at some point in my life.”
Or, you know, because I actually worked for the CIA and know exactly what they do. Or maybe I just opened a book at some point in my life.I swear, these new-wave infowarrior types see the hidden hand of the Kremlin as the reason they got shorted a McNugget. Totally lost. https://t.co/YcHCpyB64u
Snowden said new-wave infowarriors “see the hidden hand of the Kremlin as the reason they got shorted a McNugget.”
He was commenting on a tweet from British-Lebanese freelance journalist and filmmaker Oz Katerji, who said the one way people can think the CIA is responsible for pro-democracy protests is “if you’re dangerously stupid or you are disseminating lies on behalf of the Kremlin.”
“Snowden is now less than a stone’s throw away from blaming them on George Soros,” said Katerji.
The only way you can think the CIA are responsible for pro-democracy protests around the world is if you’re dangerously stupid or you are disseminating lies on behalf of the Kremlin. Snowden is now less than a stone’s throw away from blaming them on George Soros.
Katerji said Snowden is a full-time Russian propagandist. He added the whistleblower promotes conspiracies indistinguishable from the most extremist Kremlin sycophants.
Snowden said in the last couple years, it has become tough to ignore how the CIA’s Color Revolutions are coming to the United States.
“We may come to regret spending decades normalizing the practice of disregarding elections, the precedent for ousting presidents,” he said.
After the last couple years, hard to ignore the feeling that the CIA's Color Revolutions are coming home. We may come to regret spending decades normalizing the practice of disregarding elections, the precedent for ousting presidents.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Democracy does not mean what it used to - just like "feminism" and other words that have been completely hijacked.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.