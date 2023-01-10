Edward Snowden

National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden said the Central Intelligence Agency helped co-ordinate pro-democracy protests around the world. 

“Or, you know, because I actually worked for the CIA and know exactly what they do,” said Snowden in a Monday tweet. 

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

Democracy does not mean what it used to - just like "feminism" and other words that have been completely hijacked.

