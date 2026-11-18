CALGARY — There's a little riff going on between one social media influencer and one Alberta NDP politician — on what classes kids should be taking.Berta Proud Dad on X has called out NDP MLA Janis Irwin for what he believes is diminishing tradespeople's jobs.This comes after Alberta announced on November 13 that it will be allowing students to graduate with fewer math, science, and humanities courses.Under the new curriculum requirements, students will only have to graduate with a minimum of 47 credits in core classes, down from 56..Reading skills fall below functional level for 22% of Canadian 15-year-olds.Students will now only have to take either senior-level English or Social Studies, but they will not have to take both.They will also need one Grade 11 or 12 course in math or science.The controversy began after Irwin said in a few statements during legislature debates that humanities courses were an important part of a student's education and the changes the UCP's new curriculum requirements make were "alarming.""I say this as a former high school teacher," stated Irwin..WATCH: NDP's Irwin dances to country in 'PG drag show'."One concerning change is the removal of the mandatory requirement for a Grade 12 Social Studies or English course, courses that encourage students to think critically, to communicate effectively, to explore multiple perspectives and much more."She added, directed towards the Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, "It was Donald Trump who said, 'I love the poorly educated.' Does the minister of education feel this way too?""How else can he possibly justify reducing core academic requirements?"She added that the decision was made "without students in mind" and asked Nicolaides whether he had consulted experts on the issue..In response, Berta Proud Dad posted a screenshot from a recent Instagram story that Irwin had posted, where she explains she is not trying to diminish the trades by her previous statement."As someone who has taught both academic and non-academic high school classes, I know firsthand that it's important that kids get exposed to a range of courses.""Especially when so many students don't know what they're going to do after high school," she wrote in the post.Irwin also added that in her comments that, if people "wouldn't mind calling out the right wing influencer dad who's always posting about me, I'd appreciate it — I'm getting a lot of hate for something I never said.".In response, Berta Dad stated he is the "right wing influencer dad" that she is referring to."Your teaching degree doesn’t make you smarter than the woman wiring your house. Would I let you teach my kids? Not a chance in hell," he stated.This represents a larger tiff going on, in which the NDP is criticizing the curriculum change by the UCP.Recently, Naheed Nenshi at a press conference scrutinized the changes, saying, "The UCP seems to think public schools are factories for workers for jobs of the past.".The statement, which is very unclear, was interpreted by the UCP to mean that trades jobs were jobs of the past.In a legislature debate, Premier Danielle Smith stated that, "trades are not jobs of the past. In fact, trades workers are the ones employed right now fixing his broken water pipes in Calgary.""That's why we need to have trades education, Mr. Speaker, because those are jobs of the future.""Those are high-paying jobs. Those are the jobs that lead to careers, and those are the jobs that lead to them becoming business owners themselves one day," Smith added. ."Students will still be required to earn 100 credits but will have more options to tailor their learning through academic studies, career-focused programming, work experience and hands-on learning," the government has stated on the change.The new curriculum would also require mandatory physical education throughout Grades 10 to 12, instead of just Grade 10, like it was previously.