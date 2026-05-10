Social trust tied to equal law treatment, Justice Centre brief tells Parliament

A Calgary-based legal advocacy group is urging MPs to reinforce equality before the law and reject identity-based policy frameworks, arguing that Canada’s civic trust is being weakened by race-based and equity-focused laws.In a brief submitted to the House of Commons Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says social cohesion depends on Canadians being treated equally under the law, regardless of race, religion or background.The submission, authored by Justice Centre president John Carpay, argues that public confidence in institutions is strongest when laws apply uniformly and avoid distinguishing between citizens on the basis of identity.According to the brief, policies associated with “Equity, Diversity, Inclusion” frameworks risk weakening civic unity by emphasizing group identity over shared citizenship. It contends that such approaches can erode trust between citizens and government institutions.The submission also criticizes what it describes as race-based federal policies, including employment targets, sentencing considerations and ancestry-linked agreements, arguing they can create perceptions of unequal treatment before the law..It references court decisions where sentencing outcomes were reportedly influenced by factors such as race or immigration consequences, arguing that justice should focus solely on individual conduct and accountability rather than personal identity.The brief also raises concerns about the recently disclosed Musqueam land agreement, arguing that land arrangements affecting large populations should not be negotiated without public transparency or create uncertainty for property owners.It warns that agreements tied to ancestry or group status could undermine confidence among Canadians who purchased property under existing legal frameworks.The Justice Centre’s submission outlines several recommendations to Parliament, including repealing identity-based laws and policies, eliminating employment quotas tied to race, and ending agreements based on ancestry that affect private property rights.It also calls for the abolition of the Indian Act, arguing that all Canadians should be subject to the same legal framework without exception based on heritage or group classification.The brief concludes that restoring equal rights for all citizens, and rejecting what it describes as special legal treatment for any group, is essential to rebuilding trust and strengthening civic participation across Canada.