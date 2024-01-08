Solar-powered US moon landing mission faces 'critical loss' mid-flight

America’s first moon landing attempt in more than 50 years ran into difficulties, a “critical loss” of solar power after a technical problem, seven hours after lift off on Monday.Astrobotic Technology’s private Peregrine Lunar Lander attached to a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket took off Monday at 2:18 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The lunar module, which goes on toward the moon while the rocket drops into the ocean, separated from the rocket about 50 minutes later, 500 km above the earth. There are no humans aboard the craft, though its founders hoped to use it as a test-run for sending astronauts to the moon. The company, from Pittsburgh, PA, said the lunar lander relies on “maximum power generation” through solar panels onboard to propel it through orbit. The energy obtained from the sun then gets stored into batteries onboard. In a statement on its website, Astrobotic confirmed initially all systems were running well until “an anomaly” occurred — the lunar module lost orientation to the sun. “Astrobotic-built avionics systems, including the primary command and data handling unit, as well as the thermal, propulsion and power controllers, all powered on and performed as expected," the company said in a statement. Shortly after, the craft began experiencing “critical loss of propellant.”“Unfortunately, an anomaly then occurred, which prevented Astrobotic from achieving a stable sun-pointing orientation.” After a communication blackout with the orbiting lander, the company said its team "is responding in real time as the situation unfolds." They "will be providing updates as more data is obtained and analyzed,” a statement from the company reads. The team “was successful in reorienting Peregrine’s solar array towards the sun.” “We are now charging the battery.” "The Mission Anomaly Board continues to evaluate the data we’re receiving and is assessing the status of what we believe to be the root of the anomaly: a failure within the propulsion system," Astrobotic continued. "Unfortunately, it appears the failure within the propulsion system is causing a critical loss of propellant. The team is working to try and stabilize this loss, but given the situation, we have prioritized maximizing the science and data we can capture. We are currently assessing what alternative mission profiles may be feasible at this time."Sky News reported NASA paid Astrobotic $108 million to carry five scientific instruments on its lunar mission to the moon, an affiliation confirmed by Astrobotic. "The NASA instruments aboard Peregrine will help NASA prepare for the Artemis program’s missions to enable a sustained human presence on the Moon," Astrobotic said.