Soldiers forced to use 1960s sleeping bags after DND’s $35M purchase not fit for Canadian winter

Canadian soldiers headed to training in Alaska will be using old sleeping bags from the 1960's due to the Department of National Defence (DND) wasting $34.8 million on a modern "sleeping bag system."Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members used the DND's newly acquired General Purpose Sleeping Bag System (GPSBS) late in the fall of 2023 in Ram Falls Provincial Park, near Red Deer, and found they are not fit for the "typical Canadian winter."Troops of the 3rd battalion Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry found "several critical issues … related to lack of warmth with the new GPSBS," an internal briefing note states, according to the CBC. Temperatures plummeted to -2 C at night during the 2023 northern training. Soldiers were still cold, despite sleeping in stove-heated talents, said the memo. "The GPSBS was chosen following a rigorous competitive process," said the DND in a statement. "The technical requirements used to make the selection included insulation value, weight of the bags and the packing volume."With the upcoming joint northern exercise with US troops in Alaska with the Americans in January 2025, CAF asked the DND for the best apparent alternative — old "legacy" bedrolls from the 1960s. The DND is now looking for a new sleeping bag that can be used in northern climates. The failed GPSBS are "better suited for use in weather conditions that are characteristic of late spring to early fall" and were not practical "for typical Canadian winter conditions nor the extreme cold of Alaska," said the internal note. Officials in the briefing note recommended soldiers in the Alaskan exercise be "loaned" 500 of the old sleeping bags, which the $35 million-bags were meant to replace. "The GPSBS remains a core component of the Canadian Armed Forces' sleeping system and is expected to stay in service for many years," reads the memo."However, we recognize the need for enhanced protection in extreme environments, which is why we have issued a request for proposals for an Extreme Cold Weather Sleeping Bag system initiative. This additional procurement will complement the GPSBS, ensuring coverage across all climatic conditions, including the Arctic.""I wonder if they should have just gone to Canadian Tire," University of Calgary defence expert in Arctic military affairs Rob Huebert said to the CBC. He said he was skeptical the new sleeping system was even tested before troops were sent out with them in subzero temperatures. "You test to make sure that the new kit works, because it does not always work," said Huebert."We're getting such difficulties and challenges from a no-brainer, such as sleeping bags.""And when you start thinking about the over-the-horizon radars, the F-35 and its parts, and presumably the submarines, at one point — I mean, it just does not fill one with too much confidence."