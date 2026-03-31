News

Some Canadians pull out of federal gun grab program at the last minute

Tuesday marked the final day for Canadian gun owners to declare their prohibited firearms and receive compensation as part of the Liberal government’s gun grab program, and some gun owners are backtracking on their declaration.
Tuesday marked the final day for Canadian gun owners to declare their prohibited firearms and receive compensation as part of the Liberal government’s gun grab program, and some gun owners are backtracking on their declaration.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Firearms Ban
Firearms
Quebec
Public Safety Canada
Liberal Government
Mark Carney
Gun Grab
Cdnpol
Liberal Gun Grab
Nathalie Provost
Firearms Buyback Program
Liberal government gun policy
Ottawa gun grab
firearms confiscation Canada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news