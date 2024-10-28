News

Some Parliament Hill suspects in foreign interference named

Independent MP Kevin Vuong, Investigative journalist Sam Cooper
Independent MP Kevin Vuong, Investigative journalist Sam CooperWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Sam Cooper
National Security And Intelligence Committee Of Parliamentarians
Parm Bains
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
NSICOP report
Independent MP Kevin Vuong
Parliament Hill suspected traitors
Dr. Charles Burton
Canada Committee 100 Society
Chinese community in Canada
Ding Guo
Trudeau-appointed Sen. Yuen Pau Woo

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news