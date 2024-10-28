Some Parliament Hill suspects in foreign interference named

Names were named at MP Kevin Vuong's press conference Monday but there were no surprises — only troubling reiterations of earlier suggestions that some Canadian parliamentarians had either suspiciously close links to the Government of China, or had been at risk of being used as agents of influence, possibly without their knowledge. It was revealed however by investigative journalist Sam Cooper that in a hitherto unheard recording, a Liberal-appointed senator had attempted to deflect criticism of the official Chinese Communist United Front organization. Trudeau-appointed Sen. Yuen Pau Woo is heard in a 47-minute briefing 47-minute briefing with another Chinese-influence organization (the Vancouver-based Canada Committee 100 Society,) decrying any attempt to make 'a litmus test' out of relationship with the United Front..CSIS constantly combatting ‘relentless effort’ by Chinese Communist Party.Independent MP Vuong, joined by three foreign interference experts, had hosted a Monday morning press conference to throw light on allegations originally made by the House of Commons National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) in the spring. The committee alleged there was “troubling intelligence that some parliamentarians are semi-witting or witting participants in the efforts of foreign states to interfere with our Parliament."“Canada’s democracy has been under attack by foreign regimes, chief among them is the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” said Vuong.All party leaders have called for the traitors to be named, but while asserting that some of the 'traitors' are part of the Conservative caucus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has so far refused to name them. “This plays directly into the hands of authoritarians,” said Vuong.“Until those names are identified, a cloud of suspicion hangs over all parliamentarians, but especially those of Chinese heritage. It’s time for the government to come clean to Canadians and defend our democracy.”.NOTHING TO SEE HERE: Trudeau testifies CSIS ‘Targetting Paper’ on CCP raised no concerns.At Vuong's press conference Cooper, author of Wilful Blindness 3rd Ed, cited evidence he had obtained while researching his book. In particular, he referenced the 2020 recording iin which Woo addresses the Canada Committee 100 Society. The society describes itself as a “membership organization dedicated to promoting the best interests of Chinese community in Canada. The group recording includes Sen. Victor Oh — a Harper-era Senate appointment — as an advisory member, as well as an “individual officially listed in a Chinese United Front overseas leaders' group.”.Also present was CCS100 leader Ding Guo, journalist and advisor to BC Premier David Eby, and other journalists who supported Liberal candidate Parm Bains in 2021. Bains had opposed Kenny Chui’s foreign agent registry bill as an “exclusionary policy.” Guo was also “reportedly involved in the 2022 Conservative leadership race, alongside community leaders officially connected to Beijing’s official influence arm, the United Front.”.CSIS director testifies he did ‘indeed’ warn Trudeau, contradictory to PM’s testimony.In the recording, said Cooper, Senator Woo was asked about his stance on the United Front work department community group activities in Canada, which, according to CSIS, are central to targeting Canadian politicians for influence and election interference. Cooper then played a clip from the recorded meeting. Woo appeared to play down the significance of the Chinese pressure group: “Whether you belong to an organization that happens to be listed as a United Front organization should not be a litmus test. I am fighting very hard against that type of litmus test.”.Liberal MP wants to ‘clear the air’ on Parliament Hill spies, fearing ‘kangaroo court’.Brock University politics professor and senior fellow at Sinopsis Dr. Charles Burton, who is a Mandarin-language expert and was present at the press conference, earlier told Cooper this “calls into question Woo’s intervenor status.” Burton said at the press conference (Justice Marie-Josée) Hogue’s commission “appears to be floundering as the government, fearing negative exposure, withholds the most critical documents and engages in self-interested obfuscation.” He called for Trudeau’s government to “become more forthcoming with what classified investigations learn about China’s maligned activities.” Woo refused to comment when Cooper contacted him for questioning, but said to question the Hogue commission. Guo denied inappropriate CCS100 activities. Cooper said Woo’s “taped pledge to the United Front” was substantial by his intervention in the Hogue commission —- where he “reportedly filed submissions undermining Canadian intelligence and using CCP talking points.”A source for his book confirmed Woo was under CSIS investigation, and another source “repeatedly stressed” Oh “was a significant target in the CSIS investigation into foreign interference. .Liberal MP Mary Ng, who was one of Trudeau’s key early staffers alongside Chief-of-Staff Katie Telford and advisor Gerald Butts, was identified in CSIS investigation as being “unwittingly implicated” as one of 11 Toronto-area candidates clandestinely supported by Chinese consulate and United Front influence networks in the 2019 election. A “specific CSIS concern” was Ng's connection to Toronto consulate diplomat Zhou Wei as a “confirmed intelligence actor.”“We believe Zhou worked with political staffers to provide information on meetings of elected officials and their whereabouts. We know staff have direction to report privately to the consulate on Ng,” said his source. The Hogue report did not disclose the involvement of Ng's staff or Wei, “or clarify what this clarifies about Ng’s position in Trudeau’s cabinet.” Neither Trudeau’s nor Ng’s office responded for comment. .China Inquiry Commissioner Hogue cannot unmask Parliament Hill spies. Former CSIS Asia-Pacific Desk Chief Michel Juneau-Katsuya said documents submitted to the Hogue commission “shed light on the systemic problem that now exists.” Canada’s Department of Global Affairs, now led by Liberal MP Mélanie Joly, “is part of the problem, not the solution,” said Juneau-Katsuya. “And this is the problem for decades. There is a spirit of contradiction in this system,” he said, referring to “comments made by the prime minister and others in regard to world affairs.”He called for a “very serious review” of the foreign affairs department, because their analyses are erroneous.”“Is this voluntary, is this accidental? The result is the same, so a clean-up is necessary," he said."A prime minister who doesn't go as far as is needed to protect the country is a problem,""We all need to become well aware the country is in bad shape, and our allies have lost confidence in us --- confidence we did have several decades ago, but has become eroded.""That situation needs to be rectified as quickly as possible.""We know the names, we know who is collaborating, and it's also at the provincial level, and the level of the big cities."Vuong ran in 2021 as a Liberal candidate, but the party dropped him two days before the election. He won his seat in Spadina — Fort York as an Independent candidate. Vuong asked this morning how Canadians can "democratically vote" in the next election without knowing who the alleged traitors are.