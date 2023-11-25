Some progressive Western women ‘throwing away freedom’ converting to Islam

A new trend has manifested itself among young, progressive Western women pledging allegiance to Allah and converting to Islam — and posting about it on social media. The trend took off in the last almost seven weeks, since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel October 7, with the young women citing the conflict in the Middle East that has raged ever since as the source of motivation to convert. .TikTok is flooded with posts from young, progressive women on the left expressing their enthusiasm for Islam and explaining the reasons for their conversion. Many wear a hijab, others read from the Quran and still others show themselves learning Arabic. Several of them document themselves at pro-Palestinian rallies and accuse Israel of genocide. .Hoover Institution research fellow Ayaan Hirsi Ali told FOX News young people are “completely confused” and have “absolutely” no idea what they are signing up for. She warned these young women are “throwing away their freedom” by make the decision to convert to Islam. "You are converting to throwing away your freedoms as a woman," Ali said Monday. “Islamic scripture, Islamic law, Sharia law and Islamic practice is crystal clear about the position of women and it's inferior to men.”“Your testimony is half that of a man. Your husband can beat you. You have absolutely no freedom.”“Everything is about your guardian having authority over you,” she cautioned. “First your male father and then later on your male husband, and if those aren't even available, even your own male son has authority over you.”“So if that's what they want to revert to, good luck with that.”."I think that's a manifestation of the moral dislocation of the West that we're going through," Ali said. "I think we've failed these young people. Campuses are politicized. They use the word hate this and safe to death, but it's really the introduction of a political ideology that is anti-Western. It's anti-American. It's all about tearing things down.""Now you have a generation… the latter numbers, the ones who are born later, the millennials and then the Gen Zs, who are completely and utterly confused about who they are and where they stand," she said. ."I think the United Nations has failed in that because the United Nations is corrupt as an institution and has been so now for many decades," Ali said. "They've been co-opted by the people who want to erase Israel. What happened to young women on the 7th of October wasn't the secret. It's not something that you have to investigate. Hamas paraded these women, the rapes, all of that is on these GoPro cameras, and it's there for the whole world to see.""It's shocking that women are converting to Islam after they've seen those images," Ali said. "The MeToo movement is completely silent on this. All other prominent Western feminists are completely silent on this, but every weekend and every week now, we see hundreds of thousands of people, well-educated, privileged, who call themselves progressives marching for what? Marching for the… supporters of Hamas to erase the only Democratic nation in the Middle East."