News

'SOMETHING NEEDS TO CHANGE': Smith addresses Canada's population jump outpacing European countries

Premier Danielle Smith's Chief of Staff, Rob Anderson, says Smith will address the staggering immigration numbers Thursday.
Danielle Smith
Danielle SmithScreen grab
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Premier Danielle Smith
#abpoli
Canada immigration
Smith on immigration
Alberta immigration
Smith Addresses immigration

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news