Son of Don Cherry details events leading to Sportsnet firing

TORONTO — New comments from the son of longtime hockey broadcaster Don Cherry are shedding light on the circumstances leading up to his dismissal from Hockey Night in Canada in 2019.In an interview on Can't Be Censored, Tim Cherry said executives at Sportsnet asked his father to deliver an on-air apology prepared by lawyers following controversial remarks made during a broadcast ahead of Remembrance Day.According to Tim Cherry, the proposed apology was presented as a condition for keeping his role on the long-running segment Coach’s Corner. He also said his father was asked to participate in diversity or sensitivity training.Don Cherry, who was 85 at the time, declined to read the prepared statement, his son said..The controversy stemmed from comments Cherry made during a November 2019 broadcast, in which he criticized people for not wearing poppies to honour fallen soldiers. The remarks drew widespread criticism and led to his dismissal shortly afterward.Tim Cherry said he was approached by network representatives who encouraged him to persuade his father to accept the terms. He said his father believed delivering a scripted apology would not align with his personal principles.He also suggested that additional expectations were placed on Cherry beyond a public apology, including training measures. These claims have not been independently verified.Neither Sportsnet nor CBC, which previously partnered on Hockey Night in Canada, immediately responded to requests for comment on the claims. Former co-host Ron MacLean has also not publicly addressed the latest remarks.Cherry, now in his 90s, was a prominent figure in Canadian hockey broadcasting for decades, known for his outspoken style and strong views on the sport and Canadian identity.