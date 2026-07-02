Sony ending physical PlayStation game discs

OTTAWA — Sony Interactive Entertainment says it will stop producing physical discs for all new PlayStation games beginning in January 2028, marking the end of an era as the company shifts entirely to digital game distribution.The announcement, made Wednesday, means all new PlayStation titles released after January 2028 will be available only through digital downloads, either on the PlayStation Store or through retailers selling digital game codes.“In response to shifting trends in consumer preference, new games will be released on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only,” Sony said in a statement.The company said the move reflects the growing preference among gamers to purchase and download games digitally rather than on physical media.“This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs,” the company said..Sony emphasized the change will not affect games already released or titles scheduled to launch on disc before January 2028.“This transition has no impact on games that already released, or will be releasing, prior to January 2028 in disc format,” the company said.The company added it will continue selling games through both the PlayStation Store and retail partners, although physical copies of new releases will no longer be manufactured.“We’ll continue to prioritize our resources to drive innovation in how players can access games and provide choices as to where players prefer to purchase new games, whether that’s at retailers or PlayStation Store,” Sony said.The decision follows years of declining physical game sales as faster internet speeds, expanded digital storefronts and subscription services have driven more consumers toward downloadable content.The announcement is also expected to have implications for brick-and-mortar video game retailers that continue to rely on sales of boxed games, while collectors have long argued physical media offers better game preservation and ownership than digital-only purchases.Sony did not announce any changes to PlayStation consoles themselves, meaning existing disc-based games will continue to function after the transition.The announcement came the same day Sony confirmed it will also begin winding down the PlayStation Store for older consoles. In Canada and other markets outside select Latin American countries, the PlayStation Store for both the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita will close in July 2027, ending new digital purchases on those platforms. Players will still be able to download games and content they have already purchased for the foreseeable future, the company said.The company thanked players for their continued support, saying it “remain[s] committed to delivering a world-class gaming experience” as it moves toward an all-digital future.