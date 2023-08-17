Sophie Gregoire Trudeau — the estranged wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — has published a photo of herself draped in seaweed taken this week on their family holiday to Tofino, BC.
"Being in contact with Nature's elements is a natural detoxing process for the mind and body all on its own," Gregoire Trudeau wrote on Instagram.
"After almost two decades later since my first visit, the raw beauty of Tofino still takes my breath away. Just a couple of days spent as a family surfing the waves, biking, hiking, fishing, sunset gazing or bathing in sustainably harvested seaweed within Canada's first recognized Tribal Park (thanks to Moon Jelly Bathhouse) it was a pure blessing!"
"Back to school and work is around the corner but let's stretch it out as much as possible! Happy end of summer everyone."
Moon Jelly Bathhouse describes itself as "a rustic, self-led, six hour day-trip spa experience, floating in Clayoquot Sound! 15 minute boat ride from Tofino!"
The couple announced on Aug. 1 they were separating after 18 years of marriage.
Sophie released a statement saying “Justin and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.”
“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” said the statement.
Sophie and Justin did ask that their children’s privacy is respected.
“For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy,” said the statement.
The same weekend Justin Trudeau sent out Twitter pictures of him and his kids at movies together.
The Trudeaus have three children, Xavier, 15, Ella-Grace, 14, and Hadrien, nine.
The Trudeaus are going to share custody of their children.
Justin will keep living at Rideau Cottage and the children will continue to stay there to ensure stability for the foreseeable future.
Sophie relocated to a different home in Ottawa.
Justin met Sophie in 2003 when she was an entertainment journalist and their wedding happened in May 2005 in Montreal.
This is the first time a prime minister has separated since Trudeau's father Pierre Elliott Trudeau divorced his mother Margaret Trudeau in 1984. That was also the year when Trudeau ended his political career.
(5) comments
We will need to be “detoxed” when you and your dictator husband are expunged from our pockets. These people are sleazy, corrupt and out of touch.
Appears to be better company than her ex.
The sea weed is far more intelligent than her “ex”
if anybody cares....
Anyone else happy she is living it up at taxpayer expense? Me neither. Talk about out of touch, here we have “Queen Sophi” living in the lap of luxury, while the rest of the peasants, starve, can barely afford the electricity to keep the AC on, can’t afford into eat or heat. F her, and F her dictator of a husband.
