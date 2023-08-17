Sophie Gregoire Trudeau shares holiday snaps — alone in a seaweed bath

 Courtesy Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Instagram

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau — the estranged wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — has published a photo of herself draped in seaweed taken this week on their family holiday to Tofino, BC.

"Being in contact with Nature's elements is a natural detoxing process for the mind and body all on its own," Gregoire Trudeau wrote on Instagram.

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

We will need to be “detoxed” when you and your dictator husband are expunged from our pockets. These people are sleazy, corrupt and out of touch.

guest1019
guest1019

Appears to be better company than her ex.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The sea weed is far more intelligent than her “ex”

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

if anybody cares....

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Anyone else happy she is living it up at taxpayer expense? Me neither. Talk about out of touch, here we have “Queen Sophi” living in the lap of luxury, while the rest of the peasants, starve, can barely afford the electricity to keep the AC on, can’t afford into eat or heat. F her, and F her dictator of a husband.

