Sophie Trudeau

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

 Courtesy Pete Souza/Wikimedia Commons

First Lady Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said life is difficult for multiple people on Canada Day. 

“Everyone has their troubles, no matter what your story is,” said Trudeau in an Instagram post.  

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

gosh. What did we learn here? 1) "Everyone has their troubles, no matter what your story is". Gee, Sophie, what troubles do you have? Worry about making the rent? Nope. Worry about whether you can pay for your kids dentist? Hmnn. Nope. Worry about whether you took enough vacation clothes along when you visit the Aga Khan on his private Island? Or when vacationing at taxpayer expense in Costa Rica? Or Jamaica? The Amex bill when you get back? Nope again. lets move on. 2) "....reflect on how your own life impacts others." Like shutting down all the oilpatch jobs in Alberta?? Those impacts?? Has your lazy incompetent grifter hubby "reflected"??? Oh, he hasnt?? Do you think he doesnt require any "reflecting", but the rest of us deplorables with unacceptable views might just need to "reflect"??? Is that what you are suggesting? Is that the "respect people show each other through their differences". Oh, I think I get it---that was when the Chinese President (or whatever he is called) dressed your little potatoe down in front of the cameras, but didnt wait for the lecture that little JT had prepared in response? 3) we need to "...look at our wounds and help each other heal and grow" because "this is our Canada". Let me see---who has "wounds"?? Maybe the lady who got trampled by the cops horses during the Trucker Convoy?? Or when Health Canada lied to us about the fake vaccine being "safe" and "effective"?? Oh, but Rodney Palmer told the NCI that the Liberal Party that your husband is the leader of, has paid off the CBC and the rest of the MSM in order to try to feed us propaganda on all sorts of things, which seems to contradict your assertion that "people should be leading by example, and being honest". OH, WAIT, I think I get it. You mean US ORDINARY CANADIANS should be doing that. It doesnt apply to your family!!!! And there must be an election coming up fairly soon, so you need to put on your best smile and fake your most sincere condescension as you try to be likeable while ordering your servants around your taxpayer funded mansion. So we plebes need to "respect (your family) and show it "through (our) differences". And when you say "This is our CAnada", you didnt mean MY Canada and that of all the people that I know---you meant "OUR" Canada---as in you and Justin and your family OWN Canada, and we better acknowledge that!! Boy I almost totally misinterpreted that. Silly me.......

JesseLivermore
JesseLivermore

The PM's wife is not the "first lady"

She is the wife of the PM

First Lady relates to the wife of a President.

Don't give this clown show any more credibility than they deserve.

Words matter.

Where are the editors?

Raz
Raz

What is this her, speaking to the media now? 🤬 B

retiredpop
retiredpop

What a bunch of condescending BS! She's just another woketard elite preaching to the masses.

guest1019
guest1019

You mean "first person" (him, her, it)?

YYC 007
YYC 007

The spouse of the Prime Minister does not have an official title.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Who the F is she? Other than some bimbo living off us taxpayers. Her opinion means about as much as dried up dog feces to me.

Amy08
Amy08

💯 %

guest356
guest356

Her words ring hollow when you see the actions of her spouse and his minions. Do they form relationships and support others who disagree with them. Do they work with people to build better lives for everyone? No! They don't, they ask them to do as I say not as I do; and have zero empathy for Canadians at large.

guest714
guest714

If she cared about Canadians so much I would assume she would have left her husband by now

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Sounds like Sophie is an expert when it comes to pretending she's drinking menstrual blood.

BG Manning
BG Manning

Also wondering, why is this your top story - her opinion is completely meaningless - a waste of a reporters time.

Gerast
Gerast

Maybe she should be preaching this bs to her husband if she really cares about canadians

BG Manning
BG Manning

“People should be leading by example and being honest”. She lost me here. 🤔🤔🤔

Not to mention she is NOT a First Lady!! 😡

northrungrader
northrungrader

It is better to throw away your Canadian identification, go to the border and claim to be a refugee. If you go to the right crossing you can spend months in a luxury hotel with 3 meals a day, a cash allowance, and better health care then many Canadians enjoy. Remember if you aren't a Laurentian Elite like her, you will never get your $12,000 a month grocery bill paid by the fools who actually pax taxes. What a waste of space.

mnaylor9
mnaylor9

Prime Minster’s wife not First Lady

