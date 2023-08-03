Sophie Trudeau

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

 Courtesy Pete Souza/Wikimedia Commons

Due to a separation agreement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is exempt from Conflict of Interest Act disclosures.

Last year, Sophie registered a new federal corporation to offer “communications services.”

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

Alterego64
Alterego64

hmmmm i smell something fishy....

If any member of the trudeau family was honest, just once it would be a shock to us all.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Every thing these Trudeau’s do has sleaze written all over it.

john.lankers
john.lankers

The amount of fraud, theft, bribery, corruption and only God knows what else in the federal government is incredible. I doubt it will ever come to this but I want to see every single one of these disgusting human beings convicted of their crimes by a real judge.

Vince_403
Vince_403

It has started. The Trudeau paid media are using the Trudeau separation to play the 'poor Justin' card. The Trudeau paid media keep saying over and over again that this separation is a private matter but then the media have been dedicating long portions of their their political shows and news to it and making it as public as possible. Watch the Trudeau paid media be on this separation story for months and asking the Opposition Leaders about it, while all the time saying this is a private matter

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

A legion of forensic accountants with unlimited time wouldn't be able to penetrate the corruption of the Trudeau regime.

