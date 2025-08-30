'SORRY MOM:' North Vancouver man faces $2,500+ bill after mom's Lamborghini impounded for speeding

A 26-year-old North Vancouver man has racked up more than $2,500 in fines and costs after BC Highway Patrol impounded his mother’s Lamborghini Gallardo for excessive speeding.The grey Lamborghini was stopped on June 1, at 1:15 p.m. on Hwy. 3 south of Princeton. Patrol officers clocked the car at 130 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. Speeding more than 40 km/h over the limit triggers an automatic impound, said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of BC Highway Patrol..The driver, who said he was heading to a racetrack, now faces fines of $368 for excessive speed, $109 for missing a front licence plate, rural tow fees, a seven-day impound, and three years of high-risk driver premiums for licensing and insurance.McLaughlin stressed that the penalties serve as a reminder to keep all road users safe.“If that is not enough to slow you down, you may wish to consider whether you’re willing to light thousands of dollars of your own money on fire,” he said.The incident also leaves the young driver with some explaining to do at home.