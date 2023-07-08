A newly-released movie that faced five years of hurdles to get to theatres has prompted dramatic responses despite a limited theatre run.
Sound of Freedom, starring Jim Caviezel, features the story of Tim Ballard, a former agent for the US Department of Homeland Security, who arrested pedophiles and rescued trafficked children.
The film, produced by Eduardo Verastegui, had a distribution deal with 20th Century Fox, but Disney shelved the film after buying the company.
Shot in Cartagena, Columbia and Calexico, California, the film finally debuted July 4, thanks to crowdfunding by Angel Studios.
In Canada, the movie is only showing at Landmark Cinemas and independent theatres, and for only for a day or a week at that.
The movie parallels the 2019 biographical film Unplanned as a true story promoted by Christians and conservatives, but censored by distribution outlets and panned by the left.
Media Matters, which is funded by George Soros, has called the movie “an Anti-Child Trafficking Fantasy Fit for QAnon.”
Rotten Tomatoes omitted the movie entirely when examining 20 other new ones set for release. Meanwhile, Ben Shapiro told his Facebook audience the movie was tops at the box office on the Fourth of July.
Canadian viewers have also taken to Facebook to share their reflections and urge others to watch while they still can.
Lorenzo Celis of Regina posted a six-minute video in response, noting how gripped the audience was.
“I've never seen anything like this, I've never experienced anything like this. It was so quiet. It is a very powerful film,” he said.
“I can't have this in the back of my mind, knowing that this goes on…I think it is important to spread the awareness and stop this evil that is happening. It’s absolutely disgusting that this goes on, that these people make money off it.”
The film says the abduction of children who are shipped and sold for sex is a $150 billion annual industry affecting two million children. For this reason, Angel Studios has a $2 million crowdfunding goal to get the film shown to as many people as possible.
“I can't sleep at night knowing that this goes on,” Celis said.
Some already aware of the issue weren’t sure they wanted the theatre experience.
Janelle Reinhart of Lloydminster, Alberta, said the movie “makes you want to hold your kids a little closer and be grateful for…their innocence.”
“I honestly was not going to go, because I didn’t think I could handle the trauma of seeing these children in the pits of hell," she said. "But a friend went to see it, and encouraged me that it was very tastefully done, and that it would inspire me to hope and not despair.”
“It was moving, thought-provoking, and made me want to pour my prayers into this cause, for the workers and the children and their families.”
Fellow Lloydminster resident Jeanette Freeman replied, “Yes, I highly recommend it. Makes us aware that we don’t have to live in South America for our children to be at risk!!!"
"Many years ago a police officer we knew said he would not walk the streets in Lloyd because of the danger. Most sexual assaults aren’t made public."
“Recently ten stolen kids in this area were found in a basement by police. Please be careful!!”
Anita De Ocampo chimed in, “Just finished watching this powerful movie. I’m so glad that there are still several people who believe in love and goodness and are willing to lay down their lives to help victims of child trafficking.”
Mark Friesen, of Saskatoon, called the film, “the most important movie of our time. Without question. It’s super heavy but the truth is the truth. Go see this movie!”
Red Deer resident Carol Uchytl said she had to leave the city and book ahead to catch this limited-time offer.
“Book your tickets and reserve your seats online. That’s what I did to ensure we got seats. Four of my friends and myself are viewing this Friday night. Red Deer is NOT showing it so a friend brought it out to Sylvan Lake.”
The Tower Theatre in Yorkton, Saskatchewan said it would show the “highly requested movie” for one day only: July 17. However, the 4 pm and 7 pm showings may get sequels the following Monday.
Even in Regina, Keren Piyesis said the tickets are going fast.
“Goodness for sure you have to book ahead, definitely going to try see this,” she posted.
Some in Saskatchewan who did see the show seemed as impacted as Celis.
“I saw it tonight too. I was a wreck,” wrote Holly Trudgeon of Caronport, SK.
“I was also a crying mess after Jim’s message at the end. What a heroic story! So brave Tim is!” wrote Chantal Klein.
“Does this mama's face look like I've been crying for the last two hours?? Cause I have been!” wrote Nicole Frank.
Angie Ivey of Regina said the movie was “very well done.”
“I was teary eyed the whole way through. This movie is a must see. It is hard to watch, but so important to not turn a blind eye to what is happening right here in our city. Regina is a trafficking hub,” she wrote.
Brenda Meder, also of Regina, attested to that.
“There is lots of heartache right under our noses and most are oblivious. I Thank God for this movie,” she said.
“I found a trafficked 16-year-old girl at a truck stop and I worked at rescuing her . It’s a story for those who need to understand it is right under our noses.”
Saw the movie at Landmark Cinema. Very engaging story. Saw also an interview with Tim Ballard who said that the Timoteo rosary/necklace is indeed an even that occurred. Little Miguel did, in fact, give Tim Ballard a rosary/necklace with Timoteo's name embossed. While there is evil in this world, there is likewise goodness. And, by and large, most men are noble, decent, good and heroic. And this movie makes you believe in the love and goodness of true heroes.
I heard Ballard mention that when Tony Robbins interviewed him and Caviezel
Well produced movie as movies go, story very compelling as well. This movie shows the tip of the ice-burg, 150 billion industry is very conservative, try 1 trillion and we'd be in the ball park. No mention of adrenochrome, I'd guess this is the drip before the flow in waking folks up and wiping out the cabal.
Shelved by the dirty and corrupt elite. Disgusting!!
