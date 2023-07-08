Sound of Freedom

Sound of Freedom

A newly-released movie that faced five years of hurdles to get to theatres has prompted dramatic responses despite a limited theatre run.

Sound of Freedom, starring Jim Caviezel, features the story of Tim Ballard, a former agent for the US Department of Homeland Security, who arrested pedophiles and rescued trafficked children.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(4) comments

Mila
Mila

Saw the movie at Landmark Cinema. Very engaging story. Saw also an interview with Tim Ballard who said that the Timoteo rosary/necklace is indeed an even that occurred. Little Miguel did, in fact, give Tim Ballard a rosary/necklace with Timoteo's name embossed. While there is evil in this world, there is likewise goodness. And, by and large, most men are noble, decent, good and heroic. And this movie makes you believe in the love and goodness of true heroes.

Report Add Reply
Lee Harding Staff
Lee Harding

I heard Ballard mention that when Tony Robbins interviewed him and Caviezel

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Well produced movie as movies go, story very compelling as well. This movie shows the tip of the ice-burg, 150 billion industry is very conservative, try 1 trillion and we'd be in the ball park. No mention of adrenochrome, I'd guess this is the drip before the flow in waking folks up and wiping out the cabal.

Report Add Reply
Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

Shelved by the dirty and corrupt elite. Disgusting!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.