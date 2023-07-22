Tim Ballard

Tim Ballard

The real-life main character of Sound of Freedom has taken to social media to dispel allegations his movie is part of an agenda to microchip children.

“It will never cease to amaze me how far the godless leftist media will go to run interference for human traffickers. They're throwing everything at me right now,” Tim Ballard, star of the movie about child sex trafficking, said in a recent Instagram post.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(4) comments

KiltConservative
KiltConservative

Now if the FBI,DOJ and other law enforcement agencies around the world actually cared about saving children instead of covering for the elite pedophiles then they would track down and investigate whoever is spreading these rumors.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

They will never do that because they would be tracking themselves.

john.lankers
john.lankers

Why am I thinking that these attacks are coming from the same sources that are behind BLM,ANTIFA, the Trans and alphabet organizations and so on.

Taz
Taz

WEF plans to microchip everyone!

