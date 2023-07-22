Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
The real-life main character of Sound of Freedom has taken to social media to dispel allegations his movie is part of an agenda to microchip children.
“It will never cease to amaze me how far the godless leftist media will go to run interference for human traffickers. They're throwing everything at me right now,” Tim Ballard, star of the movie about child sex trafficking, said in a recent Instagram post.
“I just saw a post that seems to be trending in certain places, saying that I am in favour of putting microchips in children so we can track them. It's complete baloney."
"I've never weighed in on that. I've never said anything. In fact, I'm very much against anything that would allow the government or others to control children.”
Ballard included memes and headlines by his accusers to illustrate the issue.
One included a picture of him with the quote, “From what I’ve seen I’ve become convinced this microchipping program is the only way to effectively protect our kids in the digital age. Get your kids chipped now!”
The rumour and Ballard’s rebuttal have already gone viral to other formats. The search term “Microchip Tim Ballard” has been used more than 562 million times.
“I just found out yesterday that I'm also apparently involved in trafficking, I run trafficking networks, or that I'm some mason involved in strange Masonic practices,” Ballard said on Instagram July 17.
Ballard also posted another meme that included a photograph of him wearing a tie with a pattern too grainy to make out. Beside it was an alleged magnification of the picture depicting a pattern of the Freemasonic compass symbol.
Another meme included the title, “GEE, thanks Sound of Freedom…” Below was the picture of a brochure for a public safety event sponsored by the Freemasons of Georgia entitled GA CHIP. The brochure included the same symbol allegedly on Ballard’s tie.
However, according to a television report posted to gachip.org, the program has nothing to do with microchipping children, but rather gives parents an opportunity to register comprehensive information about their children to help identify them should they go missing.
Another picture had a headline from May 31, 2022 that said, “Tim Ray Ballard Named in Southern Baptist Convention List of Abusers.” The article stated this Ballard, a Baptist coach and principal of an Arkansas high school, had five counts of sexual assault in 2010.
However, According to Wikipedia, Ballard was born in Utah but grew up in California as part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
He went on a two-year Mormon mission to Chile, graduated from Brigham Young University, and later graduated from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, which is also in California. He is a father of nine children, including two he adopted.
Besides not being an Arkansas Baptist, the alleged connection had another problem. “PS my middle name isn’t Ray,” Ballard wrote.
“It's not going to stop. Expect every lie. At this point, I have been accused of everything but murder. So I want you just to expect more to come, including probably, that I've killed people, who knows,” said Ballard.
The Instagram post also included a screenshot of the Rolling Stone headline entitled ‘Sound of Freedom’ Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms.'
The subtitle of the July 7 Miles Klee article said, “The QAnon-tinged thriller about child-trafficking is designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer.”
Ballard told his followers no amount of smears would shut him up.
“There's nothing they won't do to stop you from watching Sound of Freedom, to discredit everyone that is a part of the film, including me, but we're not gonna let them do that."
"We're going to force the light into the darkness, force the conversations that in the end will rescue children. Thank you guys so much.”
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(4) comments
Now if the FBI,DOJ and other law enforcement agencies around the world actually cared about saving children instead of covering for the elite pedophiles then they would track down and investigate whoever is spreading these rumors.
They will never do that because they would be tracking themselves.
Why am I thinking that these attacks are coming from the same sources that are behind BLM,ANTIFA, the Trans and alphabet organizations and so on.
WEF plans to microchip everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.