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South Bow wary of reviving Keystone XL without stronger US permit guarantees

South Bow will not be moving forward with a partial revival of the Keystone XL pipeline until it has concrete assurances a US presidential permit won’t be reversed by a future administration.
South Bow will not be moving forward with a partial revival of the Keystone XL pipeline until it has concrete assurances a US presidential permit won’t be reversed by a future administration.WS Files
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