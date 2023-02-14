Kristi Noem with 2 Girls
Image courtesy of Kristi Noem

South Dakota (SD) Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill that bans medical and surgical interventions for trans youth.

Transgender flag

The Transgender Flag

The “Help Not Harm” (HNH) bill bans treatments such as puberty blockers and genital surgery.

Kristi Noem Blue Jacket

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

guest326
guest326

Thank You! hopefully others will follow in protecting our kids.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

Finally a voice of reason in the midst of all the gender nonsense being pushed on society. North America needs more politicians like Kristi Noem to stand up for children.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.