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South Korean defence company offers to build armoured vehicles in Canada if given RCN sub contract

Hanwha Ocean offers to build its K9 howitzer in Canada if given $100 billion Royal Canadian Navy submarine contract
The Hanwha KSS-III submarine.
The Hanwha KSS-III submarine. Courtesy of Hanwha Ocean
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