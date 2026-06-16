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South Korean shipbuilder signs MOU for $15.7 billion Prince Rupert LNG project

Philippe Levy, President of Hanwha Ocean's Energy Plant Unit and Robert F. Delamar, Chief Executive Officer of Kanata Clean Power & Climate Technologies Corp sign Memorandum of Understanding.
Philippe Levy, President of Hanwha Ocean's Energy Plant Unit and Robert F. Delamar, Chief Executive Officer of Kanata Clean Power & Climate Technologies Corp sign Memorandum of Understanding. Courtesy of Kanata Clean Power & Climate Technologies Corp.
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Energy
Lng
Lng Facility
LNG exports
Hanwha Ocean Co
phillipe levy
Robert F. Delamar
kanata lng
Kanata Clean Power & Climate Technologies Corp
Canadian Patrol Submarine Program
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