Southern Ontario hit by historic winter storm as Toronto sets snowfall record

TORONTO — A significant winter storm swept across southern Ontario on Sunday, bringing widespread heavy snowfall and strong winds that caused major disruptions to travel and daily life across the region.

Environment officials described the system as a high-impact and historic storm, with snowfall rates intense enough at times to reduce visibility to near-whiteout conditions.

The snow was part of a larger weather system affecting much of the eastern United States and Canada. South of the border, more than one million customers were without power and airlines cancelled more than 10,000 flights.

In the Greater Toronto Area, Toronto-Pearson International Airport reported hundreds of flight cancellations on Sunday due to rapidly accumulating snow and poor visibility. Highway travel across southern Ontario was also affected, with numerous reports of collisions, vehicles stuck in ditches, and slow-moving traffic.