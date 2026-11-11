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S&P puts Ontario on negative outlook as Ford deficit nears $17 billion

Agency affirms AA- rating but warns of possible downgrade amid rising deficits and debt.
Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy has pointed to U.S. tariffs as the main drivers of the larger deficit
Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy has pointed to U.S. tariffs as the main drivers of the larger deficitGeoff Knight, Western Standard
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Ontario
Deficit
Doug Ford
Taxpayers
credit rating