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SpaceX rocket slams into moon, carves new crater

A massive piece of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster slammed into the moon at high speed early Wednesday after drifting through space for more than a year.
A massive piece of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster slammed into the moon at high speed early Wednesday after drifting through space for more than a year.Courtesy of NASA
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