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Spanish soccer player dies in hospital following on-field collision

Spanish striker Jesús de Miguel has died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest following a devastating collision between himself and FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono
Spanish footballer Jesús de Miguel has died following an on field collision with goalkeeper Jesús Owono
Spanish footballer Jesús de Miguel has died following an on field collision with goalkeeper Jesús OwonoImages from @Globupdate and @CDTOficial on X/Twitter
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Pro Soccer
Spanish soccer player dies
Jesús de Miguel
Sports related death
Jesús Owono
CD Tenerife
FC Andorra
Soccer player dies following on-field collision