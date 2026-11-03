Spanish soccer player dies in hospital following on-field collision

A Spanish soccer player has died in hospital after a serious on-field collision in a match in the Spanish second division on Monday afternoon.Jesús de Miguel, a striker for CD Tenerife, was confirmed to have passed away in a statement released by the club early Tuesday morning."Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., of Jesús de Miguel Alameda," the club wrote, in Spanish, on their official social media accounts."There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness. We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones, alongside all of tinerfeñismo that today weeps for this cruel outcome.".The club also confirmed that de Miguel had died as a result of a cardiac arrest that occurred due to the collision between him and the goalkeeper for FC Andorra, Jesús Owono..The incident happened during a match between CD Tenerife, a team from the Canary Islands, and FC Andorra when a long through ball was played over the head of de Miguel.Looking over his shoulder, trying to spot the ball, de Miguel did not see the goalkeeper Owono rushing towards him just before the halfway line.As Owono jumped to head the ball away, he collided with de Miguel, who was running at full speed and unaware of the goalkeeper's proximity to himself.As the two collided, it appeared that Owono's knee struck de Miguel square in the chest, knocking him to the floor immediately. Looking at pictures of the incident after the fact, it also seems that the back of Owono's hand had struck de Miguel in the face.Owono received a red card as a result of this challenge and was in the process of walking to the dressing room when the gravity of de Miguel's injury became apparent to those on the field.After falling to his knees, de Miguel then turned over onto his back and lay face-up on the field; it was at this moment a player from the opposing team looked at him and began frantically signalling to medical staff on the sidelines. As medical staff rushed onto the field, de Miguel's teammates could be seen with their heads in their hands, some appearing to be crying as the severity of his condition became apparent. .As he left the pitch, Owono was subjected to chants of "Murderer! Murderer!" from Tenerife supporters.De Miguel was rapidly stretchered off the field by medical staff, teammates, and opposing players and rushed to hospital. Despite it initially being reported that he had been resuscitated, de Miguel's neurological condition deteriorated overnight, and by the morning he was pronounced deceased..Condolences came in from across the footballing world, including from FC Andorra itself, who wrote on the club's social media that "with broken hearts...we want to send our most sincere condolences to the family of Jesús de Miguel, to all his teammates, friends, and to CD Tenerife.".Owono himself is reported to be "deeply upset" about the incident and maintains that he had "no intention to cause harm" during his collision with de Miguel.Since the incident, he has shut down his Instagram account after being subjected to thousands of comments calling him a murderer.He is reportedly planning on apologizing to the family of de Miguel.While instances of death caused by collisions on a soccer pitch are rare, this situation is reminiscent of an incident that occurred last year, also in Spain, where a 19-year-old goalkeeper for a fifth division side suffered two cardiac arrests and died following an on-field collision.As of now it has been reported that Owono will not face any criminal charge as a result of the incident, but the Homicide Group of the National Police in Santa Cruz de Tenerife has begun an investigation into the incident.However, it is more than likely that he will face sporting sanctions as a result of the incident.