Spanish woman who was raped set to receive euthanasia Thursday

A woman from Barcelona, Spain, who was raped on two separate occasions, is set to receive euthanasia.

Noelia Castillo Ramos, who is 25 years old, attempted to commit suicide in October 2022, in a cocaine-fuelled attempt to end her life by jumping from a fifth-floor window after previously overdosing on medication, according to legal rulings reported by Sky News.

Ramos had been raped once by her ex-boyfriend and again in 2022 by three boys, describing it as the turning point in her life.

After jumping from the window, Ramos was left paraplegic, suffering from severe, chronic, and incapacitating pain with no possibility of improvement, according to her medical reports.