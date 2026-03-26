Spanish woman who was raped set to receive euthanasia Thursday

A woman from Barcelona, Spain, who was raped on two separate occasions, is set to receive euthanasia.
Noelia Castillo Ramos, who is 25 years old, attempted to commit suicide in October 2022, in a cocaine-fuelled attempt to end her life by jumping from a fifth-floor window after previously overdosing on medication, according to legal rulings reported by Sky News.
Ramos had been raped once by her ex-boyfriend and again in 2022 by three boys, describing it as the turning point in her life.
After jumping from the window, Ramos was left paraplegic, suffering from severe, chronic, and incapacitating pain with no possibility of improvement, according to her medical reports.
Ramos has been scheduled to receive euthanasia Thursday, after a legal battle at the European Court of Human Rights, with her father who was against her being euthanized, the court ruling in her favour.
On the Spanish TV program Y Ahora Sonsoles Ramos stated she did not have any doubts about her decision.
"I'm leaving and you're [her family] staying with all the pain — but then I think of all the pain I've suffered over the years," Ramos reflects.
"I just want to leave in peace now and stop suffering period."
She also adds that a mother's, father's, or sister's happiness doesn't come before her happiness or sadness.
Ramos attests she "always felt alone" and "saw my world as very dark," even before requesting euthanasia.
She says she doesn't feel like doing anything and has back and leg pain, with sleep being difficult for her.
Ramos says she wishes to "die looking pretty, I want to die beautiful," stating she will wear her prettiest dress and wear makeup.
She adds that although she has invited her family to say goodbye, when she dies she wishes to be alone in her bedroom.
Ramos also plans to have four photos with her, one of her mother, one of her childhood puppy, another of her first day of school, and a fourth from her childhood to reflect on "happy" moments of her life.
Ramos has been on psychiatric treatment since she was 13, and her parents separated — eventually being diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)
Her father, Geronimo Castillo, witnessed her suicide attempt in October 2022.
"My father saw me fall and couldn't do anything. But after everything he's done, I don't feel sorry for him anymore," she stated to Y Ahora Sonsoles, referencing his legal challenge to stop her euthanasia.
"He hasn't respected my decision and he never will."
Ramos was originally scheduled for euthanasia back in August 2024, but her father has blocked it since then.
Castillo, and the advocacy group Abogados Cristianos, or Christian Lawyers, argued Ramos' mental illness impaired her ability to make an informed decision to end her life.
Over the two years, the court case went through Spain's court system, reaching its highest tribunal, the Constitutional Court, in February.
There, they rejected Castillo's argument, ruling there was no violation of fundamental rights.
Afterward, Castillo took the case to the European Court of Human Rights, where is request to stop Ramos from being euthanasia was rejected in early March.
In one last-ditch effort on Wednesday, Castillo's legal team asked an investigating court, which was looking into Ramos' medical-legal team to introduce "urgent precautionary measures" to stop her being euthanized.
This request was denied due to a lack of jurisdiction.
Yolanda 'Yoli' Ramos, Noelia's mother, says she doesn't agree with what Noelia is doing but she "stands with her."
According to Sky News sources, Noelia's death is scheduled for 5 p.m. Spanish time, (10 a.m. MT).