Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Prince Harry displayed his new hairstyle Monday showing a darker, fuller crop for a photo for mental health company BetterUp’s leadership team.
“Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist,” said BetterUp in a statement.
“As co-founder of Archewell, he is focused on driving systemic change across all communities through non-profit work as well as creative activations.”
Prince Harry also authored the book Spare this year which angered many senior members of the Royal Family as it contained personal details.
The Royal News Network (RNN) said Prince Harry’s new photo on BetterUp “does little to deflect from the fact that he’s balding, badly.”
“I don’t make it a habit to discuss people’s looks, but Harry started it by making fun of his brother for the same,” said RNN.
“He’s not fooling anyone anymore, and the denial of the obvious is not doing him any favours.”
