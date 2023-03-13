Saskatchewan Speaker Randy Weekes has added “alternative facts” to the unparliamentary language list for the legislature.
Weekes issued the new rule after NDP House Leader Nicole Sarauer raised the term after a point of order.
Finance Minister Donna Harpauer used the term during Question Period in response to NDP Deputy Leader Vicki Mowat on Wednesday.
NDP Status of Women Critic Jennifer Bowes had just apologized to Health Minister Paul Merriman for calling him “tired and washed up” as Bowes criticized the government’s approach to abortion services, when Sarauer brought the term to Weekes attention.
Bowes did apologize after Sask Party House Leader Jeremy Harrison raised a point of order after the “tired and washed up” comment.
Harpauer was not the first to use the term “alternative facts” as Harrison used the term on Monday.
NDP Finance Critic Trent Wotherspoon and Harrison were sparring last week when Harrison said “alternative facts” and both referred to their respective political parties instead of using the acceptable terms “government” and “opposition.” Forcing each to apologize to the other.
When Sarauer brought the term to Weekes attention, Harrison said he “didn't feel the phrase was unparliamentary based on guidance previously provided by Weekes.”
Weekes took the term “under advisement” and decided to ban it after further review.
“The speaker takes into account the tone, manner, and intention of the member speaking terms such as alternative facts, fake news, misinformation, and misrepresenting are now used in political speech and are widely recognized as labels that insinuate misrepresentation of the truth,” said Weekes.
While issuing the ban, Weekes told the MLAs to avoid any terms implying “being purposely untruthful.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
