Speaker burns bridges with Sask Party as session ends

Speaker Randy Weekes closed the spring session at the Saskatchewan legislature with allegations that Sask. Party MLAs tried to intimidate him and his predecessors.Weekes has represented the Sask. Party in Biggar-Sask Valley since 1999, winning six elections. However, he lost the nomination race to Kim Gartner for the Kindersley-Biggar constituency last December.The evening before spring session ended, Weekes posted a copy of his cut up party membership card to Twitter ("X"), with the words, "Enough is enough.".On Thursday, Weekes reminded members of the oath of impartiality he took as Speaker in 2020."I carried out my duties despite the behaviour of the government leadership, which I will now take this opportunity to explain the challenges that I’ve had as Speaker," Weekes said."The signs of inappropriate behaviour by the Government House Leader [Jeremy Harrison] took place with a former Speaker [Corey Tochor]. The Government House Leader, MLA for Meadow Lake, bragged that he could get the Speaker to rule in any way that he wanted. There’s plenty of evidence that did take place. The Government House Leader would text the Speaker how he should rule on a regular basis. The Speaker resigned and ran federally."Tochor resigned in 2018 and became Conservative MP for Saskatoon University in the 2019 federal election."Speaker Mark Docherty would not bow to the intimidation from the Government House Leader. Mark said he’d just shut off his cell phone. While I worked with Mark on the Board of Internal Economy, the Government House Leader was talking about having the Speaker Docherty removed," Weekes said."When I became Speaker, the intimidating and harassing text messages began immediately, trying to influence my rulings. My experience with the Government House Leader in the Chamber includes threatening gestures. Whenever I ruled against him during session, he would start yelling at me and stand up and flash his suit jacket and storm out."Weekes read into the record a text sent from Harrison on March 22, 2023: "That's an absolute bull---- ruling. Completely wrong, and Iris will tell you that," referring to the clerk."It soon got back to me that my removal as Speaker was discussed on a regular basis in the government caucus. Last fall the Government House Leader stopped sending inappropriate text messages to me, but continued sending them to the clerk. The Government House Leader handed over the duty of texting me to the Deputy Government House Leader, MLA for Estevan. She especially harassed me during the emergency debate on the parental rights motion."Weekes then read texts into the record sent to him by Lori Carr October 16-19, 2023. After a text on the 19th, Weekes had had enough."That’s when I got up, as I’ve done many times, and handed the Chair over to the Deputy Speaker....As I passed the government lounge, Reg Downs, special advisor to the premier, came out of the lounge and lunged at me, nearly hitting me and stamped his feet very aggressively," Weekes recalled."This was not the first time I was threatened like this. Another MLA rushed me at a party function and came very close to head-butting me."Read more: Speaker rebukes Saskatchewan MLAs for poor conduct in legislature (April 16)Weekes said Harrison "showed signs of inappropriate behaviour from the time he was first elected, misleading statements and out-and-out lies. He’s been called out numerous times. He expects his staff to go to his home, pick up his clothes. He has trouble keeping staff. There’s a revolving door of staff coming and going."But more disturbing is his obsession with guns and his use of intimidation both verbally and physically. His desire to get permission to carry a handgun in the Legislative Assembly is particularly disturbing. Another incident reported by a former special constable was when the Government House Leader flaunted the rules concerning weapons when he brought a hunting rifle into the Legislative Building. He owns many weapons including a .223 AR-style 4-shot clip lightweight which looks like an assault weapon. Weapons like these can be easily converted to more than four shots."Weekes said he grew concerned about Harrison's "mental stability and his obsession with guns" and recalled how after the Firearms Act was passed, Harrison "twice yelled, 'Open carry, open carry next.'"The outgoing Speaker said he has been approached to "participate in international electoral observation missions around the world," but until October he would be "championing the electoral process and continue being the custodian of this institution and defend and protect our democracy."Weekes concluded with words of appreciation for the "wonderful people" of Saskatchewan."Saskatchewan deserves a government that reflects those values, our province’s values of honesty and integrity," he said.Weekes' full comments can be read on Hansard or watched from the 12:17:12 mark.