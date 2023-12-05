Speaker Fergus faces censure only 9 weeks into new position

New Commons Speaker Greg Fergus is already facing censure just nine weeks into his new position.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Fergus acknowledged that he took part in a Liberal Party event, which went against the rule that requires him to stay impartial while holding the $287,400-a-year speakership position.“What would happen if an NHL referee appeared in a locker room for one of the teams wearing his referee outfit and giving a bit of a pep talk or positive messages to the team that’s about to go out and play on the ice?” asked Opposition House leader Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, SK). “How long do we think that NHL referee would continue in that post?”Bloc Québécois House Leader Alain Therrien (La Prairie, QC) also demanded Fergus quit. The Speaker was “not impartial” and lacked “sound judgment,” said Therrien.“These are the qualities the Speaker must have,” Therrien told reporters.“He showed us clearly he has neither. We want his resignation.”On Monday, Fergus apologized for being part of a video shown during the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention on Saturday. The video was meant to honour a Liberal member of the Ontario legislature John Fraser (Ottawa South, ON).“Boy did we have fun,” said Speaker Fergus, videotaped from his Parliament Hill office wearing his official robes. “We had a lot of fun together through the Ottawa South Liberal Association, through Liberal Party politics, by helping Dalton McGuinty get elected.”The House of Commons Procedure and Practice guide states: “The Speaker must always show and be seen to show the impartiality required to maintain the trust and goodwill of the House.” Speaker Fergus on Monday apologized but did not resign.“I regret this video,” said Fergus, who claimed it was a “non-political message” and that his remarks were not overtly partisan. “I recognize how this may have been misinterpreted,” said Fergus. “I would like to apologize and reassure members this will not happen again.”Liberal MPs did not comment on the video. New Democrat House Leader Peter Julian (New Westminster-Burnaby, BC) said the video was inappropriate. However, he did not say that Fergus should resign because of it.“The rules regarding impartiality of the Speaker could not be clearer,” said Julian. “There are no ifs, no buts, no exceptions to this abstention from participating in partisan activities. The apology issued by the Speaker partly explains why this regrettable situation occurred.”On October 3, Fergus became the Speaker after the previous Speaker Anthony Rota suddenly quit on September 26. Rota called a member of the Waffen SS a "Canadian hero" in the Commons. The House Affairs committee is investigating how Rota introduced a Nazi in the Commons.