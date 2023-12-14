Speaker Fergus sanctioned, not forced to resign

House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus is being asked to apologize and pay a fine instead of resigning for sending a video message to a close Liberal friend that was played at the Ontario Liberal Party convention.The Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) presented its report in the House on Thursday morning. PROC conducted an investigation into what MPs stated was a poor decision by Fergus. Fergus made a video for the departing interim Ontario Liberal leader John Fraser while wearing his Speaker's uniform, which was shown at the Liberal's event.In the report, most MPs agreed on three recommendations. However, none of the recommendations involved Fergus resigning from his Speaker position.The Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois believe Fergus' breach of the impartiality standards associated with his Speaker role justifies his stepping down from his position. They have issued separate reports, which are additional notes to the main PROC report, reiterating their demand for Speaker Fergus to resign.Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer indicated they intend to proceed with a non-confidence motion in the Speaker. Procedural matters must be resolved before the issue is resolved in the House of Commons.While testifying before the committee earlier this week, Fergus promised to learn from his mistake and not repeat it in the future. Fergus also stated he would accept any recommendations put forward by the committee.