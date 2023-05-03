Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre slam Trudeau
Commons Speaker Anthony Rota refused an emergency debate on the Chinese intimidation of an MP and threatened to eject Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre from the House.

Anthony Rota

“I do not want to enter into an argument here,” said Rota, a six-term Liberal MP (Nipissing-Timiskaming, ON).

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

Since when does the speaker deny elected MP's from discussion? Is that not what commons is for? To discuss Federal situations?

And the Liberals are afraid that WE are killing democracy? When the MPs we vote in cannot represent us.... that is the end of democracy

