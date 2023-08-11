Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday that Delaware US Attorney David Weiss has been named as special counsel to investigate the President Biden's son Hunter.

Weiss, a Trump appointee as US attorney was retained during the Biden administration, has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2019.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Mila
Mila

This is not an independent special counsel. Garland (whose direct boss is Biden) appointed the special counsel, to investigate the son (Hunter) and then will report to the father (Biden). What do you expect the outcome to be?

Report Add Reply
seekingtruth
seekingtruth

Fact, US Attorney Weiss has already undermined the tax investigation of Hunter Biden. Basically throwing the two IRA whistle blowers under the bus. Weiss may have been appointed by Trump, however he got the thumbs up from Delawares two Democratic Senators. That would make it appear at best he is a rino (republican in name only). Lastly Arthur, please as a journalist, do some research rather than just repeating what you have read elsewhere!!

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Garland & his accomplices have been keeping Weise boxed in for years now . . . as the evidence is piling up the moron AG is trying to protect his useless A$$ by doing this.

Garland is a dangerous partisan clown, who the Kenyan Marxist nominated for the Supreme Court back in 2015. In a fair world Garland would wind up in Jail for his corruption in the last 3 years.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Another corrupt lacky of the Administrative State, who like Durham, job will be to slow walk, obfuscate, and cover up this entire sordid affair. None of these people have any credibility. More pro wrestling by the "intergovernmental agency". Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair couldn't match this clown show on their best day.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.