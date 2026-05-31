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SPECIAL REPORT: Four and a half years — disciplinary tribunal for vaccine-sceptic Ottawa cop nears its end

Ottawa detective Helen Grus
Ottawa detective Helen GrusImage courtesy of GiveSendGo campaign by Amanda Brown Rooney
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Cdnpoli
Ontpoli
Ottawa Police Service
Helen Grus
Chris Renwick
Bath-Sheba van den Berg
Jessica Barrow
Ottawa Police Association
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