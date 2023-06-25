CNN Kabul coverage
By Dave Naylor

Rumors are circulating CNN could be under new ownership within a year, with the ratings-challenged network’s former CEO, Jeff Zucker, being a possible suitor.

The New York Post says it learned from sources Zucker “sees a big opportunity at CNN ahead of the 2024 presidential election after ex-CEO Chris Licht’s strategy to revamp the network’s programming to appeal to a more centrist audience flopped, sending ratings and ad revenue tumbling.”

(2) comments

guest326
guest326

Maybe Justin will Buy it for us so we can pay for the Americans propaganda as well!

guest399
guest399

+1

