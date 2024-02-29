Spike belt theft just one of the crimes keeping Sask RCMP busy

A brazen thief in northern Saskatchewan stole items from an RCMP vehicle parked at the local detachment in one example of many criminal acts the force faced in the region in February.On February 16, Pinehouse RCMP noticed several items missing from one of its police vehicles during a regular equipment check.Subsequent investigation determined that at approximately 4 a.m. on February 15, a male suspect dressed in black clothing approached police vehicles parked at the Pinehouse RCMP Detachment in Pinehouse Lake. The male unsuccessfully tried to break into a toolbox affixed to the back of a police truck, then successfully broke into another toolbox affixed to the back of a separate truck. The male stole a spike belt, flares, a prybar and winch controls.Pinehouse RCMP are asking members of the public to report any information about this theft. The spike belt is in a black plastic case that is approximately 60 by 50 cm, and 3 cm thick. It has a label with the word ‘Stinger’ on it..The event capped a busy month for RCMP in northern Saskatchewan.Meadow Lake RCMP investigated drug trafficking activity on Waterhen Lake First Nation and attempted to stop a target vehicle in their detachment area several times. Finally, the truck was found on Waterhen Lake First Nation February 1 using a remote piloted aircraft to track its movements. When the vehicle stopped, officers moved quickly to block it in.The adult male driver who was arrested rammed a Police Dog Services vehicle in an unsuccessful attempt to escape. Four firearms, one of which was loaded, were seized from his vehicle, along with 170 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of methamphetamine, trafficking paraphernalia and cash. As a result 28-year-old Antoine Hamm from Waterhen Lake First Nation faces 11 charges.Another drug seizure occurred on the reserve February 10. Officers from the Meadow Lake Crime Reduction Team conducted a traffic stop on Waterhen Lake First Nation at about 8:30 p.m. as part of an ongoing trafficking investigation. Officers located and seized 18 grams of crack cocaine, 17 grams of cocaine, seven grams of methamphetamine, 16 pills, a pellet gun and drug trafficking paraphernalia from the vehicle.The driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested. Terrance Lasas, 43, from Meadow Lake and 30-year-old Rachel Martell from Prince Albert are each charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking drugs.Three separate homicides occurred in a 29-hour span starting the afternoon of February 1 in Loon Lake, Deschambault Lake and North Battleford.On February 5, Battleford RCMP received a report of human remains located outside a residence on Red Pheasant Cree Nation. An autopsy identified the deceased as 44-year-old Candie Pritchard of Rabbit Lake, SK. The autopsy and continued police investigation has determined her death is suspicious. Later investigation revealed she was last seen in the Red Pheasant Cree Nation area and at several residences on Red Pheasant Cree Nation around the first week of January, 2024.In the early morning hours of February 6, 2024, Meadow Lake RCMP received a report of a sexual assault in town. An investigation determined two female youths were sexually assaulted. Two males were arrested by Meadow Lake RCMP at the scene. Gagandeep Singh Gill, 35, and Balraj Sidhu, 31, both from Edmonton, were each charged with one count of sexual assault. Gill was also charged with one count, fail to comply with an undertaking.On February 22 at 4:55 p.m., Prince Albert RCMP responded to a call involving a firearm on Muskoday First Nation. They located a black Dodge Ram truck that was believed to be involved in the incident. A firearm was discharged and believed to be fired at the officers from the suspect vehicle.Officers did not return fire and no physical injuries resulted. Officers contained the area and Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team and Police Dog Services were engaged. An adult male and an adult female were arrested at the scene and a firearm was seized from the vehicle. Jason Lafferty, 28, was charged with five counts of attempted murder with a firearm and nine other charges. Whitney McDonald, 25, was charged with one count to resist or obstruct a peace officer.As it turned out, the suspects arrested were not involved in the initial firearm call on Muskoday First Nation. The investigation into the initial call is ongoing.On February 20, RCMP executed a search warrant at an apartment building in La Ronge. They seized a loaded handgun, 60 grams of cocaine, 31 grams of methamphetamine, a sum of cash and other drug paraphernalia.Two adults from La Ronge were arrested at two different apartments.John McDonnel, 35, was charged with two counts of possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization; two counts of failing to comply with a release order condition, and eight other charges. He was on court ordered release conditions for a previous manslaughter charge.Denise Charles, 30, faces five charges.On February 26, at 7 p.m. Deschambault Lake RCMP received a report of a possible firearm discharge at a local residence. Officers immediately responded and observed a broken window, which appeared to have been damaged by a gunshot, at the residence.Shortly after, Deschambault Lake RCMP received a report of an injured person at the local clinic. An adult male was receiving treatment for an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation has determined these incidents are not random in nature and are likely connected.