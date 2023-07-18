Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Spare’s title relates to his father, then the Prince of Wales, now King Charles III, telling his then wife, Princess Diana, she had “given me an heir and a spare.”
“My work is done,” he said.
The couple had an arrangement, through their company Archwell Audio, to produce a podcast for Spotify, which ended in June.
"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," said Spotify and Archewell Audio.
The deal ended less than one year after Markle's debut podcast Archetypes first aired. The segments dug into the labels which try to hold women back, with her guests including public figures such as Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Mindy Kaling.
He is planning a trip to Africa to film a documentary, and she will not be present.
A source said this trip might be what he needs, as he considers Africa his “second home and a place where he feels most like himself.”
Insiders said Meghan has a new agent determined to keep her booked and busy.
“She's looking to establish her own brand and make millions,” said Royal Family expert Daniela Elser.
“For the first time, they are truly on divergent professional paths.”
The source said the hits keeping coming for them, adding the Spotify failure was a game changer.
He concluded by saying they are under immense financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million mansion and huge security costs. This stress and emotional issues have likely made their lives a living hell.
“Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on,” he said.
(4) comments
My crystal ball says she will be shacked up with someone new in under six months from today.
Shoulda never allowed the little head to do the thinking for the big head!
It is never good when a family separates. Little boys and little girls need their mother and father, especially their father (little boys for discipline and guidance; and little girls learn how to be women through their father, not their mother). The family is the building block of a functioning society. Broken families lead to broken societies.
I take no pleasure in their separation, and I hope that they are able to resolve whatever issues they have. That said, and as an aside, did not Trump say that it was but a matter of time before these two individuals would separate? Their bond seemed to have been built on grievances (his because he is a "spare" and the privileged life of a Prince was too much for him to handle; and hers because, well, for all the "woke" reasons that seem to trend in Los Angeles). And can any two people really build a lasting bond on grievances?
Shocking lol. Clown world
