Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with other members of the Royal family going to church at Sandringham on Christmas Day 2017.

 Courtesy Mark Jones/Wikimedia Commons

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are taking time apart to rebuild their bond after their marital woes were fuelled by family drama, says a top Hollywood website.

“They're trying to figure out what hit them,” a Royal Family insider told RadarOnline.com on Tuesday. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(4) comments

YYC 007
YYC 007

My crystal ball says she will be shacked up with someone new in under six months from today.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Shoulda never allowed the little head to do the thinking for the big head!

Mila
Mila

It is never good when a family separates. Little boys and little girls need their mother and father, especially their father (little boys for discipline and guidance; and little girls learn how to be women through their father, not their mother). The family is the building block of a functioning society. Broken families lead to broken societies.

I take no pleasure in their separation, and I hope that they are able to resolve whatever issues they have. That said, and as an aside, did not Trump say that it was but a matter of time before these two individuals would separate? Their bond seemed to have been built on grievances (his because he is a "spare" and the privileged life of a Prince was too much for him to handle; and hers because, well, for all the "woke" reasons that seem to trend in Los Angeles). And can any two people really build a lasting bond on grievances?

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Shocking lol. Clown world

