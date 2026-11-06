Spokane County sheriff's deputy killed, second not expected to survive after domestic violence shooting

A Spokane County sheriff's deputy is dead and a second is not expected to survive after both were shot while responding to a domestic violence call at a Washington state home where three people, including the suspected gunman, were found dead.The deadly confrontation unfolded Tuesday afternoon in Spangle, a rural community south of Spokane, when deputies responded to reports of a woman being shot by her brother.One deputy died in hospital Tuesday night, while the second remained on life support as arrangements were considered for organ donation, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.The two deputies were identified in court records as Parker Perry and Mason Acheson, according to The Spokesman-Review. The incident began around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, when deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 18700 block of South Smythe Rd.A woman had fled to a neighbour's home after allegedly being shot by her brother.She was taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.Investigators learned the male suspect had an outstanding felony arrest warrant, might have access to additional firearms and that other victims could be inside the residence.The Spokane County SWAT team was called to assist.At approximately 3:15 p.m., deputies and SWAT officers approached the home to make an emergency entry amid concerns for the safety of anyone still inside..Gunfire erupted from the residence as officers attempted to enter, critically wounding two deputies.Other officers returned fire and scrambled to drag their injured colleagues to safety while providing emergency medical assistance.Life Flight helicopters were requested, and authorities temporarily closed portions of Interstate 90 and U.S. Hwy. 195 to facilitate emergency transportation.Both wounded deputies were rushed to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.One died from his injuries overnight. The second remained in critical condition and was not expected to survive.The sheriff's office said the fallen deputy leaves behind a wife and two children.The surviving deputy was being kept on life support to allow for possible organ donation.The suspect was subsequently found dead inside the residence from what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound..Two other victims were also found dead, one inside the house and another in the yard.According to The Spokesman-Review, the suspect's mother and sister were identified as Suzanne Larsen and Rebecca Larsen.Sheriff John Nowels described the wounded officers as younger members of the department's SWAT team.Perry had served with the sheriff's office for nearly seven years and was working as a K9 officer. He previously served as an intelligence officer with the Army National Guard.Acheson was a trained sniper with the Washington Army National Guard's 161st Infantry Regiment.Both men had young children.The sheriff's office issued an emotional statement Wednesday mourning the loss of its deputies."Although we know our Deputies knew the risks, they bravely moved toward danger to protect others they did not know," the department said.The sheriff's office described the officers as examples of selfless service and dedication.Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson expressed condolences to the families and said his office had been communicating with local law enforcement.The sheriff's office has also established a memorial fund to assist the deputies' families with funeral expenses.Donations can be made through Canopy Credit Union branches to the SCOPE/SCSO Memorial Fund.