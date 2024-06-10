SPYGATE: Conservatives call for expanded inquiry

Conservative MP Andrew Sheer has released a statement calling for an expanded Public Inquiry on Parliament Hill spies. The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) last week released a bombshell report revealing multiple elected officials have acted as operatives for foreign agencies by spying on colleagues and accepting payments. The NSICOP report found activity that “clearly met the definition of foreign interference.”Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself, along with several of his ministers including Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, have the names of the spies, but refuses to disclose them despite an exemption in national security legislation that states “in the interest of public interest” intelligence details may be disclosed. Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre has not been briefed on the names because he has declined top secret security clearance. If he were to gain access, he would be barred from discussing the details publicly. Sheer’s statement, issued Sunday, demanded the Public Inquiry “be expanded so the names of these Parliamentarians can be made public.”“This needs to happen to restore faith in our democracy,” wrote Sheer. .Canadians, however, say it’s not enough to spend more time and money on expanding the Inquiry. Justice must be served, wrote people in the comments section after Sheer posted the letter to social media. Some comments left below the post are as follows: “We need to hear the names tomorrow. Not years from now.”“Enough with the enquiries. What are you afraid of? Lay charges. Treason is criminal.”“We are far beyond this bs. We want real accountability for Treason. Do better.”“Sorry Andrew, we are long past public inquiries at this point. Do better.”“Andrew...If you truly want the names revealed, get one of the two CPC members on NSICOP to stand in the HoC and abuse of their Parliamentary Privilege to release the names they know. If you're not doing that, you don't want the names released. You're just pretending you do.”“Democracy is dead if this compromised government is still allowed to govern and pass laws. What legitimacy do they have as a government, given foreign collusion in the last two elections. Maybe it's time for provinces to step in to remove these lawmakers and force public disclosure.”