News

Squamish wildfire believed to be 'human-caused'

Authorities are still working out exactly what sparked the blaze.
Wildfire in Squamish, BC
Wildfire in Squamish, BCScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Fire
Squamish
Forest Fire
Dryden Creek wildfire
human-caused

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news