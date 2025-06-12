Squamish wildfire believed to be 'human-caused'

Preliminary investigations have determined that the Dryden Creek Wildfire in Squamish, BC was likely "human-caused."Authorities are still working out exactly what sparked the blaze on June 9.According to the RCMP, flames were first spotted around 4 p.m. that day on a bike trail at the end of Tantalus Rd. By 5:30 p.m., Squamish RCMP and Squamish Fire Rescue were notified of smoke on the nearby hillside. The fire spread quickly due to dry conditions, and is still burning."We believe there were individuals on the trail around the time the fire started who may have information," S/Sgt. Gareth Bradley said. "We encourage anyone who was out walking or hiking in the area to contact police, even if you think what you saw isn’t important. Sometimes the smallest detail can make a big difference.".As of Wednesday night, the fire had grown in size to 54 hectares. ."Increased wind activity this afternoon led to some growth along the north flank," officials explained, "however, existing containment lines on the south and southwest flanks continue to hold."Five helicopters conducted bucketing operations, with additional support from air tankers.Alice Lake Park has been closed to the public, and those living in impacted areas have been issued Evacuation Alerts warning them they they may need to leave "on short notice."