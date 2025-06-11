SSSSSSSSSSix-foot boa constrictor on the loose at popular Tofino beach

Visitors to a popular beach in Tofino, BC have been warned to keep an eye out for a six-foot-long boa constrictor that went missing over the weekend.The pet reptile was last spotted at Chesterman Beach, but has not been seen in days.According to the Coastal Animal Rescue and Education Network, the snake "slithered away from some folks who were at mid-Chesterman." The group called on anyone with information to contact them at 250-266-9663 so they can "let the now snakeless guardian know."With no sightings reported, residents began demanding updates from the CARE Network."What's being done to find it and what residents and visitors should look out for?" one local asked on Facebook. "Also, given 'boa constrictors are banned from being imported, bred, or kept as pets in British Columbia,' please post about the legal implications around this.".Another user questioned why the snake had been on the beach in the first place, adding, "snakes don't need to go sightseeing!"In an interview with CHEK News, CARE Network co-founder and executive director James Rodgers said that this is the first "boa-related inquiry" that he's received since starting out 13 years ago.He explained that anything larger than a rodent will "probably be just fine," but urged people to exercise caution if they spot the snake."I don't know if I'd want to wrap an unknown snake around my neck," he added. "As long as common sense prevails … everybody’s probably safe."