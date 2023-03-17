A Calgary man has been charged with multiple offences after a bank robber told a TD bank employee he was in possession of a venomous snake.
The charge is in relation to two robberies earlier this month in the Calgary area.
At approximately 11 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023, a man wearing a disguise entered an RBC bank at 740 Eighth Ave. SW, and passed a note demanding cash to an employee.
The suspect then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money while staff called police.
Having taken witness statements, police identified that the man may have checked in to a possible hotel. Although he had checked out, officers quickly located him at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino in 35 Street SE.
The suspect was released with conditions pending his next court date. However, three days later, another bank robbery took place with police believing it to be the same suspect.
At around 11:40 am, the suspect entered a TD bank in Garrison Gate SW where he handed a note to an employee demanding cash, claiming he was in possession of a venomous snake.
With an undisclosed amount of cash in hand once again, the suspect fled in a taxi before police arrived at the scene.
Nearby officers were able to quickly locate the taxi and subsequently apprehend the suspect. The taxi driver was unaware of the suspect’s intention to rob the bank and was not involved in the incident.
No injuries were reported in either robbery, and it is not believed the man possessed a snake.
As a result, Wyatt Robert Boden, 38, was charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of wearing a disguise with intent, taxi fraud, and breaching a probation order.
He will next appear in court on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
“Our investigators and frontline patrol acted quickly and were able to connect various key pieces of evidence that ultimately resulted in the apprehension of the suspect in a timely manner,” said Staff Sgt. Rod Harbidge of the Calgary Police Service Robbery Unit.
“While it's frustrating for law enforcement when criminals are released only to quickly reoffend, we are grateful for the co-operation of witnesses and business staff who were able to provide officers with the necessary details and information to advance this investigation.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
APP: P3 Tips
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
