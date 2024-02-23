St. Albert RCMP arrest tanning salon pervert

St. Albert RCMP have arrested a tanning salon customer who was taking secret pictures of other customers changing.Cops also found disturbing child porn images in the possession of the suspect.An investigation began in May of 2022 when a report of voyeurism surfaced at a tanning salon in St. Albert. The victim recounted witnessing a cell phone being surreptitiously raised above a three-quarter length wall while she was changing. Swift action from officers, coupled with cooperation from the tanning salon, facilitated the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused patron, with his cell phone seized for further examination.After consultation with the Crown, the suspect was released pending further investigation. However, as the probe deepened, RCMP unearthed a disturbing cache of evidence. A total of 23 videos depicting 22 victims covertly recorded while changing at the tanning salon were discovered. Furthermore, a substantial amount of child pornography was also found during the investigation. With the continued support from the tanning salon, authorities have been able to identify most of the voyeurism victims.On January 30, 2024, RCMP re-arrested the suspect and executed a second warrant at his residence in St. Albert, resulting in the seizure of additional electronic devices.Matthew David Belford, 37, now faces charges including possession of child pornography and voyeurism involving 22 victims. Belford has appeared before a Justice of the Peace and has been released from custody pending his next court appearance scheduled for March 4, 2024, at the Alberta Court of Justice in St. Albert.“This has been a complex investigation requiring our officers to comb through thousands of images and videos, and linking them to specific times, victims, and dates,” said Cpl. Terrence Willard. “Although this investigation is still ongoing, we felt that we were in a position to move ahead with charges.”The St. Albert RCMP urge anyone with further information related to this case to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.