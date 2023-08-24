COVID-19 vaccine vial

COVID-19 vaccine vial

 Courtesy Maksim Goncharenok/Pexels

St. Albert Public Schools (SAPS) is accepting applications for substitute educational assistants for the 2023/2024 school year — but only vaccinated people will be hired. 

“As a precondition of employment, all potential new hires will be required to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 (all recommended doses of a vaccine approved by Health Canada and recommended by Alberta Health Services),” said SAPS in a statement. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(11) comments

Mila
Mila

The Province needs to step in and disband the school board. People are not prevented from employment based on a medical choice. This is discrimination. The St. Albert School Board is a liability.

Report Add Reply
guest627
guest627

st Albert families better fight for there kids as the union for these teachers or NDP politicians are helping MR TRUDEAU. The kids need an education so there are sub teachers willing to work but not on these conditions . I will set back and watch the gong Shows coming this fall !!!

Report Add Reply
JPB
JPB

where are you danielle smith???????????????

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

They are this friggin stupid and they teach our children?

The VAX that didn't prevent you from catching or transmitting Covid is completely useless . . . unless the plan is to reduce the population.

Pilots need to be VAXed as well . . . here's this month's VAX Toll . . . so far !

US Army Fort Novosel Student Pilot collapses

6th Pilot incapacitation in 2 weeks, 3 pilot deaths

Aug.17, 2023 - IndiGo Flight (NAG-PNQ) Nagpur to Pune, India, pilot 40 year old Manoj Subramanium died after collapsing at the boarding gate, about to board.

Aug.16, 2023 - Qatar Airways Flight QR579 (DEL-DOH) Delhi to Doha, Qatar, 51 year old pilot collapsed as a passenger inflight and died, plane diverted to Dubai.

Aug.14, 2023 - LATAM Flight LA505 (MIA-SCL) Miami to Santiago, Chile - 2 hours into 8hr flight, 56 year old Captain Ivan Andaur collapsed and died in the lavatory - plane diverted to Panama City!

Aug.9, 2023 - United Airlines UAL1309 (SRQ-EWR) Sarasota to Newark, pilot had a heart attack and lost consciousness in flight

Aug.7, 2023 - TigerAIR Flight IT237 (CTS-TPE) Sapporo to Taipei, copilot had a medical emergency after landing plane in Taipei

https://makismd.substack.com/p/pilot-incapacitation-us-army-aviation?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1385328&post_id=136358452&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email

Report Add Reply
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

I hope there is someone's walking papers issued for this type of discrimination. I sure hope that this school division is getting a meeting from the government.

Report Add Reply
terryc
terryc

Effing psychopaths. Mandating a heart and nerve damaging vaksine that doesn't work at all for its intended purpose.

Where's the dunce cap when you need one?

Report Add Reply
Rockymount
Rockymount

Seems the St Albert teachers Union is betting the Union members will only get pfizers placebo saline shots - no risk for Union Members

Report Add Reply
xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Guess they don’t want the assistance around long. Temps so to speak. They can go F$%# themselves . Discrimination at its best

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Well St Alberta, you know what to do.

Report Add Reply
oulananj
oulananj

Parents of st. Albert should fight this madness like hell

Report Add Reply
HOODOO
HOODOO

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.