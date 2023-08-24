Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
St. Albert Public Schools (SAPS) is accepting applications for substitute educational assistants for the 2023/2024 school year — but only vaccinated people will be hired.
“As a precondition of employment, all potential new hires will be required to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 (all recommended doses of a vaccine approved by Health Canada and recommended by Alberta Health Services),” said SAPS in a statement.
“Exceptions will only be considered upon proof of a medical condition, or other protected ground under the Alberta Human Rights Act.”
SAPS said formal post-secondary training is preferred. It said non-violent crisis intervention training is an asset.
Working with students with various learning and behavioural needs is an asset. Experience with providing social, emotional, and behavioural supports is preferred.
It said all applications submitted by the deadline on Sept. 29 will be considered. However, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
“All new employees to St. Albert Public Schools are required to submit a recent (within 1 year), clear Criminal Record Check prior to commencement of employment,” it said.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced in 2022 several policies to prevent lockdowns and other discriminatory COVID-19 restrictions.
“If I become premier of Alberta, my government will permanently prohibit several COVID-related policy measures that have proven to do more harm than good to society, especially as it relates to children and young adults who have been severely, adversely impacted over these last two and-a-half years,” said Smith.
Her COVID-19 policies included keeping K-12 and post-secondary schools open for in-person learning, prohibiting mask mandates for K-12 and post-secondary students at school, and prohibiting employers from requiring proof of vaccination.
SAPS and Alberta Education could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(11) comments
The Province needs to step in and disband the school board. People are not prevented from employment based on a medical choice. This is discrimination. The St. Albert School Board is a liability.
st Albert families better fight for there kids as the union for these teachers or NDP politicians are helping MR TRUDEAU. The kids need an education so there are sub teachers willing to work but not on these conditions . I will set back and watch the gong Shows coming this fall !!!
where are you danielle smith???????????????
They are this friggin stupid and they teach our children?
The VAX that didn't prevent you from catching or transmitting Covid is completely useless . . . unless the plan is to reduce the population.
Pilots need to be VAXed as well . . . here's this month's VAX Toll . . . so far !
US Army Fort Novosel Student Pilot collapses
6th Pilot incapacitation in 2 weeks, 3 pilot deaths
Aug.17, 2023 - IndiGo Flight (NAG-PNQ) Nagpur to Pune, India, pilot 40 year old Manoj Subramanium died after collapsing at the boarding gate, about to board.
Aug.16, 2023 - Qatar Airways Flight QR579 (DEL-DOH) Delhi to Doha, Qatar, 51 year old pilot collapsed as a passenger inflight and died, plane diverted to Dubai.
Aug.14, 2023 - LATAM Flight LA505 (MIA-SCL) Miami to Santiago, Chile - 2 hours into 8hr flight, 56 year old Captain Ivan Andaur collapsed and died in the lavatory - plane diverted to Panama City!
Aug.9, 2023 - United Airlines UAL1309 (SRQ-EWR) Sarasota to Newark, pilot had a heart attack and lost consciousness in flight
Aug.7, 2023 - TigerAIR Flight IT237 (CTS-TPE) Sapporo to Taipei, copilot had a medical emergency after landing plane in Taipei
https://makismd.substack.com/p/pilot-incapacitation-us-army-aviation?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1385328&post_id=136358452&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email
I hope there is someone's walking papers issued for this type of discrimination. I sure hope that this school division is getting a meeting from the government.
Effing psychopaths. Mandating a heart and nerve damaging vaksine that doesn't work at all for its intended purpose.
Where's the dunce cap when you need one?
Seems the St Albert teachers Union is betting the Union members will only get pfizers placebo saline shots - no risk for Union Members
Guess they don’t want the assistance around long. Temps so to speak. They can go F$%# themselves . Discrimination at its best
Well St Alberta, you know what to do.
Parents of st. Albert should fight this madness like hell
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.