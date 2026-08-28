St. Albert teen fined nearly $1,400 after electric dirt bike crashes into SUV

A 16-year-old boy faces nearly $1,400 in fines after an electric dirt bike collided with an SUV in St. Albert, leaving the teenager injured and causing significant damage to the vehicle, according to RCMP.St. Albert RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday on Akins Drive between Alpine Boulevard and Amherst Crescent.Officers arrived to find the injured teenager sitting beside a damaged electric dirt bike.Police said the Ford Bronco involved in the collision suffered extensive damage to its passenger side, including crumpled doors, a shattered window and deployed airbags.The teenager, who was wearing a helmet, suffered facial and other injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton.RCMP initially described his injuries as concerning. He has since been released from hospital.Police said preliminary statements indicate the Bronco was travelling south on Akins Drive when its driver saw a sudden flash before hearing and feeling an impact.The collision was loud enough to be heard by people inside nearby homes, according to RCMP..The Bronco driver stopped and found the injured teenager lying nearby.Police said a second youth had been riding another electric dirt bike with the injured teenager but fled before officers arrived.St. Albert RCMP Traffic Section Cpl. Curtis Harsulla said police have received repeated complaints about electric dirt bikes and other micromobility vehicles since early spring.“Our detachment has received numerous ongoing complaints regarding electric dirtbikes (and other micromobility vehicles) since early spring,” said Harsulla.“We have been and will continue to conduct numerous focused enforcement and education operations to interdict these riders, yet they continue to be seen across the city. The young rider in this case is very lucky his injuries weren’t worse.”Harsulla warned the machines should not be confused with conventional electric bicycles.“These are not e-bikes,” he said. “They don’t have pedals and they travel at much higher and dangerous speeds.”The teenager, who cannot be identified because of his age, faces violation tickets totalling nearly $1,400 as a result of the collision investigation.RCMP said electric dirt bikes are illegal to operate on public roads in St. Albert and elsewhere in Alberta.Police said most riders they encounter are youths and warned both parents and riders could face substantial fines, seizure of the dirt bike and potentially criminal charges.RCMP urged parents to ensure the machines are not being ridden on city streets, citing the risk to riders and other residents.