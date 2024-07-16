St. Paul RCMP need help to find arsonist who torched trailer being used residential school investigation

The St. Paul RCMP is calling on the community for help in solving an arson that occurred on May 11. An ATCO trailer belonging to the Acimowin Opaspiw Society, used for residential school investigative work, was destroyed in a fire at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, near the historical site of the Sacred Heart Residential School.Officers arrived at the scene, conducted numerous interviews, and performed extensive neighborhood and video surveillance canvassing to identify suspects or suspect vehicles. Fire investigators and the St. Paul RCMP Forensics Identification Services also examined the scene and gathered evidence.Despite these efforts, the information collected has not led to sufficient evidence to arrest or charge any individuals. The RCMP now urges anyone who may have seen or heard anything related to the incident, believed to have started after 1:30 a.m., to come forward.“The impact of this incident on the community, coupled with the historical trauma of residential schools, is profound,” said an RCMP spokesperson. “We believe this investigation can be solved, and we are confident that someone in the community holds vital information that has not yet been shared with police.”St. Paul RCMP is encouraging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact them at 780-645-8888. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or through the "P3 Tips" app available on the Apple App or Google Play Store.“Your input could be crucial in solving this incident. We understand that sharing information can sometimes be difficult, but your cooperation is essential for the safety and well-being of our community. Every detail counts, and your contribution could make a significant difference,” added the spokesperson.