'STAGNANT': JD Vance says Canada suffering due to its 'leadership,' immigration

Vice President JD Vance says Canada's stagnating living standards are a consequence of its "diversity is our strength" motto.On X, Vance reacted to a graph showing Britain pulling ahead of Canada's GDP growth, with the US in the lead of both countries.The graph compares the three countries' GDP from 2017 to 2025, with the difference in GDP growth between the US and Canada being the most significant. Vance states the reason Canada's GDP is last is because, "While I'm sure the causes are complicated, no nation has leaned more into 'diversity is our strength, we don't need a melting pot we have a salad bowl' immigration insanity than Canada."."It has the highest foreign-born share of the population in the entire G7 and its living standards have stagnated."According to the government website, a 2021 census poll shows 23% of people in Canada are immigrants, which they state is "the largest percentage in Canada in 150 years.""And with all due respect to my Canadian friends, whose politics focus obsessively on the United States: your stagnating living standards have nothing to do with Donald Trump or whatever bogeyman the CBC tells you to blame," stated Vance."The fault lies with your leadership, elected by you.".According to a Fraser Institute article, Canada's finances are detoriorating fastest out of all the G7 countries, which could begin affecting its living standards.It says one of the key indicators of a countries finances — is the country's debt burden and spending.They state that government spending and its debt has reached exceeding thresholds in recent years, to the point that anymore debt and spending will harm economic growth and living standards.From 2014 to 2024, Canada experience a 6% in total total spending compared to GDP increase — larger than any of the other G7 countries.And again from between 2014 to 2024, Canada experienced a debt increase of 25% the highest of all G7 countries..This means over the last decade, Canada has experienced the largest and fastest financial deterioriation of any other country in the G7.