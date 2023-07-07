Stampede Parade 1

The Dashmesh Cultural Centre marched with a large gold temple float. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

People — 305,000 of 'em — lined the streets in Calgary’s downtown core to observe all of the music, floats, and fun of the Stampede Parade. 

“Yahoo,” said a Rafter Six Ranch horse rider at the Friday event. 

Stampede Parade 2

Past and present Calgary Stampede executives had their own delegation, riding in on horses.

A group of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members walked in the parade. 
Stampede Parade 3

Calgary’s Alberta MLAs travelled in horse-drawn carriages, and they were divided by party.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

