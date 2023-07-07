People — 305,000 of 'em — lined the streets in Calgary’s downtown core to observe all of the music, floats, and fun of the Stampede Parade.
“Yahoo,” said a Rafter Six Ranch horse rider at the Friday event.
The Stampede Parade started off near the Calgary Municipal building, winding west on 9 Ave., north up 10 St., then east on 6 Ave.
One float from CN Rail featured a mini train, hooked up to a platform with people dressed in western clothing, waving at the crowd.
The Best Social Organization Award went to the Centre for Newcomers’ float, which featured a globe sitting in a split open tree stump with leaves falling out of it. Its delegates waved signs with messages such as “Planting Canadian roots” and “Welcoming the world.”
Current and former Calgary Stampede executives on horseback were right behind this float. waving at the crowd.
The Best Creative/Innovative Award was the University of Calgary’s float with a dinosaur flying on a rocket and sitting above a cloud. U of C’s delegates waved around paddles reading “Yahoo” encouraging people to shout it out.
The Dashmesh Cultural Centre had a float with a giant golden temple. Following the temple was a smaller gazebo with a gold roof.
A group of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) marched behind this float. The CAF’s delegation included a marching band, with soldiers playing patriotic songs on their instruments.
Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife Ana were accompanied by riders from Rafter Six Ranch.
A solar energy company came in with a car, and members of its team followed behind it.
“Let’s go solar,” said the solar power company’s delegates.
A Lutheran high school had a marching band which marched along the side of the street, coming together playing their music. Once a certain part was played, the band would separate and go right back to the sides of the streets.
The Calgary Stampede brought in mini horses to march in the parade. Some of these mini horses pulled people in buggies.
Calgary’s Alberta MLAs were pulled along in horse-drawn carriages, which were separated by party.
“Happy Stampede,” said Alberta NDP MLA Luanne Metz (Calgary-Varsity).
Roots came with a float of a mountain range surrounded by trees. Its delegates were dressed up in costumes such as fish, beaver, and mountain goats.
The Best Overall Parade Award went to Steely T for its giant hippo float. The hippo blared out electronic dance music, and its delegates danced on top of it.
The parade concluded with a group of Alberta Sheriffs marching by.
Emergency vehicles flashing their lights followed along.
Event attendee Charles Csizmadia said he loves the Stampede Parade because of the people.
“Everybody’s happy,” said Csizmadia.
“I think that’s the best part.”
Csizmadia acknowledged the Stampede Parade is an old tradition. He said everyone “needs to show their respect for the people that have put such hard work into floats and time.”
Event attendee Sandra Robertshaw said she loves the bands and horses.
“I don’t like the poop smell, but it’s part of the parade experience, so it makes it kind of funny,” said Robertshaw.
“I love the friendliness of Calgarians and visitors that come together to enjoy a common event.”
Since the streets were packed, Robertshaw said this indicates its success. She said the Stampede Parade shows off Calgary’s history, friendliness, openness, and greatness.
The Calgary Stampede announced on June 14 Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen would lead the 2023 Stampede Parade.
“Jeremy Hansen is a trailblazer who exemplifies the values of the Calgary Stampede,” said Calgary Stampede Board of Directors President and Chair Will Osler.
“His integrity and commitment to community are an inspiration, and all Calgarians, Albertans, and Canadians are proud of him and everything he has accomplished.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.